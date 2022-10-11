St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

The city of St. Louis. Image by Mark Dawdy from Pixabay

Introduction

Many factors contribute to crime, but one of the most important is where you live. Based on our research, some St. Louis neighborhoods are more dangerous than others. This article will examine the most dangerous neighborhoods and explore why they're so dangerous. We'll also discuss the effects of living in dangerous areas and what can be done to make them safer.

Violent Crime Rates in St. Louis

Out of a total population of 301,578 in St. Louis, the violent crime rate is 19.5 per 1,000 residents, and the city's property crime rate is 57.69 per 1,000 residents. The overall crime rate in St. Louis is 77.64 per 1,000 residents. St. Louis is safer than just 1% of U.S. cities.

Reasons Some Neighborhoods in St. Louis are Dangerous

Gang violence

Gang violence is a significant problem in the most dangerous neighborhoods of St. Louis. Most victims are young black men.

Gangs are often involved in drug trafficking, leading to turf wars and other violent conflicts. They also sometimes target innocent bystanders to intimidate rivals or send a message.

Poverty

Poverty is also a major factor that contributes to crime in St. Louis's most dangerous neighborhoods. In 2019 19.1% of St. Louis residents had an income below the official U.S.poverty level of 10.5% that year. Thus, the St. Louis poverty level was nearly twice as high as the U.S. rate.

In addition, poverty can create an environment where gangs thrive. Gang members may recruit new members from low-income families looking for a sense of belonging or protection. And because gang activity is often associated with drug trafficking, it can create an atmosphere of fear and violence in impoverished communities.

Lack of opportunity

Many of the most dangerous neighborhoods in St. Louis are also areas with little economic opportunity. There are few jobs and resources for residents who want to turn their lives around. This lack of opportunity can contribute to crime rates, as people turn to illegal activities out of desperation or boredom.

It can also be difficult for law enforcement to effectively police these areas when there are so few resources and so much crime. This causes a cycle of violence that is difficult to break out of without outside intervention.

Effects of Living in a Dangerous Neighborhood

Mental health

Living in a dangerous neighborhood can seriously impact your mental health. Studies have shown that exposure to violence can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, depression, and anxiety. People who live in dangerous neighborhoods may also be more likely to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs to deal with the stress of their everyday lives.

Physical health

Exposure to violence can also lead to physical health problems. People who live in dangerous neighborhoods are at an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, living in a community with poor access to healthy food and safe places to exercise can also contribute to obesity and other chronic health problems.

Education

Living in a dangerous neighborhood can also affect your education. Children who grow up in unsafe neighborhoods are more likely to drop out of school and have difficulty succeeding academically. In addition, families who live in dangerous areas may be reluctant to send their children to school out of fear for their safety.

Ways to Make St. Louis Neighborhoods Safer

More investment

Investing more money in them is the first way to make St. Louis neighborhoods safer. This can be done by both the government and private individuals. Investing in infrastructure, businesses, and schools will help improve the overall quality of life in these areas. Additionally, it will create more jobs and opportunities for residents, which can help to reduce crime rates.

More jobs

Another way to make St. Louis neighborhoods safer is by creating more jobs. This can be done through both the public and private sectors. Providing more employment opportunities will help keep people off the streets and out of gangs. Additionally, it will give residents a sense of purpose and something to focus on other than crime.

More after-school programs

A third way to make St. Louis neighborhoods safer is by increasing funding for after-school programs. These programs provide a safe place for kids to go after school and offer them educational and enrichment activities. They also give working parents peace of mind knowing that their children are being supervised in a safe environment. It's been shown that after-school programs reduce crime rates and improve academic performance among participants.

14 Most Dangerous St. Louis Neighborhoods

Due to widespread unemployment and poverty, some parts of St. Louis are highly violent and dangerous.

Based on our research, these 14 areas are the most dangerous, especially after dark:

1. Peabody-Darst-Webbe

2. Jeff Vander Lou

3. Downtown St. Louis

4. The Central West End

5. Dutchtown

6. Downtown St. Louis West

7. Tower Grove South

8. Baden

9. Wells and Goodfellow

10. Carondelet

11. Bevo Mill

12. Tower Grove East

13. Gravois Park

14. West End

Conclusion

The most dangerous neighborhoods in St. Louis are those with high gang violence, poverty, and lack of opportunity. Living in a dangerous neighborhood can have severe effects on mental and physical health, as well as education. We need more investment, jobs, and after-school programs to make St. Louis neighborhoods safer.

