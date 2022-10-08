Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

Terry Mansfield

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GePAP_0iR5jzS000
Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash

My Year on Facebook

During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

A Disturbing Pattern Arose

However, I noticed a disturbing pattern in my Facebook feed after a while. In a charged political environment across America, the posts were becoming increasingly vitriolic, some crossing over to the extreme right or left. Those like myself, who consider themselves moderates and thus usually not given to, or receptive to, extreme points of view, were increasingly caught in the Facebook crossfire.

This became especially true whenever we tried to weigh in on the "dialogue" and offer a different perspective. At that point, all "guns' became pointed at us for daring to state something other than what someone else thought. And the comments we received were especially mean and hostile. Some people were so closed-minded that they couldn't stomach the idea of someone challenging their point of view, even if it was done mildly and respectfully, which I always attempted to do.

Personal Attacks

Unfortunately, some attacks became highly personal, including from a few long-standing friends. I'm sad to report that this resulted in the termination of some of those friendships. Two of those friendships had been ongoing for over 40 years!

Also very distressing was that many of the most hateful posts were memes shared widely and indiscriminately. The people posting did this without even minimal fact-checking and verifying that the sources and information were legitimate.

Upon closer examination, Facebook eventually determined that this misleading misinformation was mainly created and distributed by Russian troll farms. As we've learned, such troll farms have been, and still are, doing everything possible to stir up controversy and thus pit Americans against one another. And too many Americans have fallen for this ruse.

Excessive Toxicity Was The Deal Breaker

I tried my best to hang in there on Facebook as long as possible because I enjoyed the pleasant exchanges I had with most people. However, in the end, the impact of the negative far outweighed that of the positive. So I finally decided to quit Facebook to escape the excessive toxicity that caused me a lot of stress every day and made me unhappy.

So I did what I needed to quit and delete my account. But it wasn't easy to do. Facebook makes you go through a long waiting period just in case you change your mind and decide to stay. It's a smart strategy because many people addicted to Facebook for a long time have a tough time quitting "cold turkey."

These people start going through Facebook withdrawal pains. Before you know it, they've backtracked on their intention to quit Facebook and resume using it. I know because I was tempted to do that myself. However, I held fast during the period I had to wait before taking that final deletion action.

Deleted!

When that day finally came, I hit the "Delete" button over two years ago and have never looked back. Since then, my stress levels have decreased, and I certainly don't miss all the toxic garbage flying around.

A lot of people get most of their "news" from Facebook. That means they are often trapping themselves inside a terrible "echo chamber" where they frequently receive and share misinformation and even outright falsehoods. And sadly, a lot of it comes from foreign-based troll farms or nutty conspiracy theorists. So, if you want fake news, you can find it in abundance on Facebook. But if you'd like to consume accurate information from reliable sources, there are plenty of places you can find it.

Don't Get Me Wrong

I fully respect the wishes of anyone who wants to use Facebook for whatever reason. Facebook is a social interaction "lifeline" for millions whose primary desire is to stay in touch with family and friends. All my sisters and scores of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends, happily use Facebook daily. Whatever works for you, as they say. Even my elderly mother got addicted to being on Facebook; sadly, she passed away this year at 89 (but that wasn't Facebook's fault, of course).

Conclusion

What works for me is to stay off Facebook. And that's what I intend to keep doing, so I can remain sane (or at least give it my best shot).

What has your Facebook experience been like? Leave a Comment about it if you want.

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

References/Attributions:

Is Facebook Good or Bad? Merits and Demerits of Facebook - LivingWellBeing

The Goods and Bads of Facebook | Teen Ink

Facebook: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly by Michael Downes, Syracuse University School of Information Studies

Facebook Asked Users What Content Was “Good” or “Bad for the World.” Some of the Results Were Shocking. - Slate

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Facebook# Facebook experience# quit Facebook# joined Facebook# bad online behavior

Comments / 13

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
3938 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Most Popular Side Gigs

Looking for ways to make extra money? Many popular side gigs can help you earn extra cash. Working on a side gig.Image by Angela Yuriko Smith from Pixabay. Many side gig options are available, from gig economy apps to being a social media influencer. And you can get started with most of them quickly and easily.

Read full story

All-Time Greatest NFL Quarterbacks

The National Football League has had some great quarterbacks over the years. There have been many players who have had successful careers. Still, only a handful of quarterbacks can be considered the greatest of all time.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Richmond, look no further!. In this article, we'll be counting down the top places to eat in the city based on our research. From seafood boils to upscale Southern cuisine, there's something for everyone. So without further ado, let's get started!

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Atlanta, GA, is a thriving and vibrant city. Still, knowing which neighborhoods are the most dangerous is essential if you plan on moving to or visiting there. Shattered window glass in neighborhood.Photo by Lisa Fotios on Pexels.

Read full story
54 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.

Read full story
47 comments
Chicago, IL

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?

Read full story
23 comments

America's Most Dangerous Campsites

If you plan on camping this year or next, it's essential to be aware of the potential dangers lurking in nature. Two people at a campsite.Image by chulmin park from Pixabay. In this article, we'll look at some of the most dangerous camping sites in America and the most dangerous animals and plants you might encounter while camping. By being aware of these dangers and taking steps to avoid them, you can make sure your camping trip is safe and enjoyable.

Read full story
11 comments

Controversial Conspiracy Theories

Within any given society, there will be a variety of conspiracy theories circulating about different events and happenings. And when we don't have answers, we often fill the void with conspiracy theories.

Read full story
49 comments
Norfolk, VA

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.

Read full story
24 comments

A Deal With The Devil (fiction)

In this short-short story, the devil truly is in the details. The Devil confronts a man.Image by Markéta Boušková from Pixabay. Tom Winters sat on his living room couch, watching his five-year-old son Robby play with some toys on the floor in front of him. Tom had always loved to watch over his son. He did this ever since Robby was a baby sleeping in his crib. But these days, his habit had become even more poignant and melancholy.

Read full story
9 comments

Horoscope For October 2022

What does your October horoscope look like? And what's in store for you? Read on to learn what the stars have to say. Astrology horoscope zodiac sign chart.Image by Elena Nita from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

Celebrities Who Share Same Birthday

Can you believe these celebrities have the same birthday? It's true!. Marilyn Monroe star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Image by Mike from Pixabay. Here are some famous people who share a birthday and what your astrological sign says about you.

Read full story
3 comments

The Law of Attraction

You may have heard of the concept known as The Law of Attraction and wondered what it's all about. Let's find out. Magnet symbolizing the Law of Attraction.Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Read full story
Portsmouth, VA

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
55 comments

America's Most Dangerous Roads

America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others. Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA.Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay. This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.

Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
79 comments

Story of Jason and Wisdom, the Wise Owl Who Lived in a Barn

When she was a little girl, Janna first heard the story of the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest. Wisdom, the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest.Image by Jean van der Meulen from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Live a Long Life

What secrets to a long life allow us to enjoy several major benefits at an advanced age?. Couple growing older together.Image by Pavlo from Pixabay. There are secrets to living a long life, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a positive outlook. However, there are also physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy