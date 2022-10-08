Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year.

My Year on Facebook

During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

A Disturbing Pattern Arose

However, I noticed a disturbing pattern in my Facebook feed after a while. In a charged political environment across America, the posts were becoming increasingly vitriolic, some crossing over to the extreme right or left. Those like myself, who consider themselves moderates and thus usually not given to, or receptive to, extreme points of view, were increasingly caught in the Facebook crossfire.

This became especially true whenever we tried to weigh in on the "dialogue" and offer a different perspective. At that point, all "guns' became pointed at us for daring to state something other than what someone else thought. And the comments we received were especially mean and hostile. Some people were so closed-minded that they couldn't stomach the idea of someone challenging their point of view, even if it was done mildly and respectfully, which I always attempted to do.

Personal Attacks

Unfortunately, some attacks became highly personal, including from a few long-standing friends. I'm sad to report that this resulted in the termination of some of those friendships. Two of those friendships had been ongoing for over 40 years!

Also very distressing was that many of the most hateful posts were memes shared widely and indiscriminately. The people posting did this without even minimal fact-checking and verifying that the sources and information were legitimate.

Upon closer examination, Facebook eventually determined that this misleading misinformation was mainly created and distributed by Russian troll farms. As we've learned, such troll farms have been, and still are, doing everything possible to stir up controversy and thus pit Americans against one another. And too many Americans have fallen for this ruse.

Excessive Toxicity Was The Deal Breaker

I tried my best to hang in there on Facebook as long as possible because I enjoyed the pleasant exchanges I had with most people. However, in the end, the impact of the negative far outweighed that of the positive. So I finally decided to quit Facebook to escape the excessive toxicity that caused me a lot of stress every day and made me unhappy.

So I did what I needed to quit and delete my account. But it wasn't easy to do. Facebook makes you go through a long waiting period just in case you change your mind and decide to stay. It's a smart strategy because many people addicted to Facebook for a long time have a tough time quitting "cold turkey."

These people start going through Facebook withdrawal pains. Before you know it, they've backtracked on their intention to quit Facebook and resume using it. I know because I was tempted to do that myself. However, I held fast during the period I had to wait before taking that final deletion action.

Deleted!

When that day finally came, I hit the "Delete" button over two years ago and have never looked back. Since then, my stress levels have decreased, and I certainly don't miss all the toxic garbage flying around.

A lot of people get most of their "news" from Facebook. That means they are often trapping themselves inside a terrible "echo chamber" where they frequently receive and share misinformation and even outright falsehoods. And sadly, a lot of it comes from foreign-based troll farms or nutty conspiracy theorists. So, if you want fake news, you can find it in abundance on Facebook. But if you'd like to consume accurate information from reliable sources, there are plenty of places you can find it.

Don't Get Me Wrong

I fully respect the wishes of anyone who wants to use Facebook for whatever reason. Facebook is a social interaction "lifeline" for millions whose primary desire is to stay in touch with family and friends. All my sisters and scores of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends, happily use Facebook daily. Whatever works for you, as they say. Even my elderly mother got addicted to being on Facebook; sadly, she passed away this year at 89 (but that wasn't Facebook's fault, of course).

Conclusion

What works for me is to stay off Facebook. And that's what I intend to keep doing, so I can remain sane (or at least give it my best shot).

What has your Facebook experience been like? Leave a Comment about it if you want.

