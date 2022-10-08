America's Most Dangerous Roads

Terry Mansfield

America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494eaH_0iQxjUGb00
Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA.Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay

Introduction

This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.

The Most Dangerous Roads in America

Tragically, each year around 36,000 people die on American roads.

The Most Dangerous Road

Washington State's Highway 2 is America's most dangerous major road. The two-lane road has had numerous fatal accidents, and its remote location makes it difficult for emergency crews to respond to incidents.

Parts of Highway 2 wind through the steep, narrow mountain passes of the Cascade Range, making it a hazardous place to drive. The road is also congested with logging trucks and other commercial vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

Several sections of Highway 2 have been widened and improved in recent years. However, the road is still one of America's most dangerous. Drivers should use caution when traveling on Highway 2 and be prepared for the possibility of encountering delays or accidents.

Other Dangerous Roads in America

There are many dangerous roads in America, but the most dangerous ones are often accident-prone and have many fatalities.

The second most dangerous road in America is I-4 in Florida. This highway has registered 1.134 deaths per mile. The 132-mile length of I-4 stretches between Tampa and Daytona Beach and had 150 traffic fatalities between 2016 and 2019.

The third most dangerous road in America is Highway 1 in California. This road stretches from San Francisco to Los Angeles and is notoriously hazardous. It has a high number of accidents and fatalities each year.

The fourth most dangerous road in America is the I-5 freeway in California. The I-5 freeway runs from San Diego to Seattle and is very dangerous. This road has a high number of accidents and fatalities each year.

Other dangerous major roads in America include the I-95, which runs through several East Coast states, the I-35 in Texas, and the I-95 in Florida. These roads are also notorious for their high number of accidents and fatalities.

Remember that we haven't considered the multitude of smaller roads in states throughout America. These can be more dangerous than larger roads.

Conclusion

Although America's major roads are generally safe, some are much more dangerous than others. These roads are typically more congested, have more traffic accidents, and result in more fatalities.

So, which American roads are the most dangerous, in your opinion? Tell us in the Comments section.

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

References/Attributions:

Dangerous Curves: It's not just the roads that are dangerous (American Biker Book 1)

Most Dangerous Roads in America - Teletrac Navman US

The most deadly roads in the US -MSN

Most Dangerous Roads in America - Best Life

The 10 most dangerous roads in the U.S. - The Zebra

Top 15 Most Dangerous Roads in the US - What are they? - PM Law Firm

Top 30 most dangerous roads in the US, ranked - Finder

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dangerous roads# most dangerous roads# America dangerous roadss# America most dangerous roads# American roads

Comments / 6

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
3938 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Most Popular Side Gigs

Looking for ways to make extra money? Many popular side gigs can help you earn extra cash. Working on a side gig.Image by Angela Yuriko Smith from Pixabay. Many side gig options are available, from gig economy apps to being a social media influencer. And you can get started with most of them quickly and easily.

Read full story

All-Time Greatest NFL Quarterbacks

The National Football League has had some great quarterbacks over the years. There have been many players who have had successful careers. Still, only a handful of quarterbacks can be considered the greatest of all time.

Read full story
3 comments
Richmond, VA

Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Richmond, look no further!. In this article, we'll be counting down the top places to eat in the city based on our research. From seafood boils to upscale Southern cuisine, there's something for everyone. So without further ado, let's get started!

Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Atlanta, GA, is a thriving and vibrant city. Still, knowing which neighborhoods are the most dangerous is essential if you plan on moving to or visiting there. Shattered window glass in neighborhood.Photo by Lisa Fotios on Pexels.

Read full story
54 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.

Read full story
47 comments
Chicago, IL

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?

Read full story
23 comments

America's Most Dangerous Campsites

If you plan on camping this year or next, it's essential to be aware of the potential dangers lurking in nature. Two people at a campsite.Image by chulmin park from Pixabay. In this article, we'll look at some of the most dangerous camping sites in America and the most dangerous animals and plants you might encounter while camping. By being aware of these dangers and taking steps to avoid them, you can make sure your camping trip is safe and enjoyable.

Read full story
11 comments

Controversial Conspiracy Theories

Within any given society, there will be a variety of conspiracy theories circulating about different events and happenings. And when we don't have answers, we often fill the void with conspiracy theories.

Read full story
49 comments
Norfolk, VA

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.

Read full story
24 comments

A Deal With The Devil (fiction)

In this short-short story, the devil truly is in the details. The Devil confronts a man.Image by Markéta Boušková from Pixabay. Tom Winters sat on his living room couch, watching his five-year-old son Robby play with some toys on the floor in front of him. Tom had always loved to watch over his son. He did this ever since Robby was a baby sleeping in his crib. But these days, his habit had become even more poignant and melancholy.

Read full story
9 comments

Horoscope For October 2022

What does your October horoscope look like? And what's in store for you? Read on to learn what the stars have to say. Astrology horoscope zodiac sign chart.Image by Elena Nita from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

Celebrities Who Share Same Birthday

Can you believe these celebrities have the same birthday? It's true!. Marilyn Monroe star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Image by Mike from Pixabay. Here are some famous people who share a birthday and what your astrological sign says about you.

Read full story
3 comments

The Law of Attraction

You may have heard of the concept known as The Law of Attraction and wondered what it's all about. Let's find out. Magnet symbolizing the Law of Attraction.Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Read full story
Portsmouth, VA

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!

Read full story
2 comments
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
55 comments

Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

Read full story
13 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
79 comments

Story of Jason and Wisdom, the Wise Owl Who Lived in a Barn

When she was a little girl, Janna first heard the story of the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest. Wisdom, the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest.Image by Jean van der Meulen from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Live a Long Life

What secrets to a long life allow us to enjoy several major benefits at an advanced age?. Couple growing older together.Image by Pavlo from Pixabay. There are secrets to living a long life, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a positive outlook. However, there are also physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy