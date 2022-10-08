America's Most Dangerous Roads

America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others.

Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA. Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay

Introduction

This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.

The Most Dangerous Roads in America

Tragically, each year around 36,000 people die on American roads.

The Most Dangerous Road

Washington State's Highway 2 is America's most dangerous major road. The two-lane road has had numerous fatal accidents, and its remote location makes it difficult for emergency crews to respond to incidents.

Parts of Highway 2 wind through the steep, narrow mountain passes of the Cascade Range, making it a hazardous place to drive. The road is also congested with logging trucks and other commercial vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents.

Several sections of Highway 2 have been widened and improved in recent years. However, the road is still one of America's most dangerous. Drivers should use caution when traveling on Highway 2 and be prepared for the possibility of encountering delays or accidents.

Other Dangerous Roads in America

There are many dangerous roads in America, but the most dangerous ones are often accident-prone and have many fatalities.

The second most dangerous road in America is I-4 in Florida. This highway has registered 1.134 deaths per mile. The 132-mile length of I-4 stretches between Tampa and Daytona Beach and had 150 traffic fatalities between 2016 and 2019.

The third most dangerous road in America is Highway 1 in California. This road stretches from San Francisco to Los Angeles and is notoriously hazardous. It has a high number of accidents and fatalities each year.

The fourth most dangerous road in America is the I-5 freeway in California. The I-5 freeway runs from San Diego to Seattle and is very dangerous. This road has a high number of accidents and fatalities each year.

Other dangerous major roads in America include the I-95, which runs through several East Coast states, the I-35 in Texas, and the I-95 in Florida. These roads are also notorious for their high number of accidents and fatalities.

Remember that we haven't considered the multitude of smaller roads in states throughout America. These can be more dangerous than larger roads.

Conclusion

Although America's major roads are generally safe, some are much more dangerous than others. These roads are typically more congested, have more traffic accidents, and result in more fatalities.

So, which American roads are the most dangerous, in your opinion? Tell us in the Comments section.

