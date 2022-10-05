Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home Run

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run. This made him the new American League single-season record holder. His historic achievement will have a lasting impact on Judge's career and MLB as a whole.

Introduction

This article will first examine the importance of hitting home runs and what makes Judge's record so significant. We will trace Judge's journey to this record-breaking season, starting with his early career and breakout season before finally arriving at this record-breaking year. Lastly, we'll explore the impact his achievement will likely have on Judge's career and Major League Baseball (MLB).

Judge's 62nd Home Run: A Historic Achievement.

The Importance of the Home Run

In baseball, the home run is the most exciting play. It's a chance to see a player launch the ball out of the park and into the stands, where fans go wild. A home run can change the game, and it often does. That's why it was such a big deal when Judge hit his 62nd. It was a new home run record for rookie hitters and a sign that Aaron Judge is one of baseball's best players.

The Significance of the Number 62

Home run number 62 is significant for a few reasons:

It surpasses the number of home runs Babe Ruth hit in his first season with the Yankees in 1920. That single-season record of 60 stood for nearly 100 years before being broken by Mark McGwire in 1998. But Ruth is still considered one of the greatest baseball players, so breaking his record is a significant achievement. 62 passed the number of home runs Roger Maris hit in 1961, which broke Babe Ruth's record of 60 homers. Maris was also a Yankee, so Judge is now in good company with some of the greats from his own team's history. Hitting 62 home runs in a season puts Judge ahead of some of baseball's other all-time greats.

His single-season number of homers falls short overall of only Barry Bonds, a National Leaguer who holds the all-time single-season record of 73. So not only is Judge breaking records but setting himself apart as one of baseball's best-ever sluggers. And this year, his overall outstanding numbers make him the heavy favorite to win the American League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Judge's Journey to 62 Home Runs.

Judge's Early Career

The New York Yankees drafted Aaron Judge in the first round out of college (Fresno State) in 2013. He went through the Yankees' farm system before being called up to the big leagues in 2016.

Judge's Breakout Season

Judge broke out in his second season, 2017, when he was named an All-Star and won the Home Run Derby. That year Judge set a new rookie record with 52 home runs while also batting .284 with 114 RBIs and a .422 on-base percentage. He finished second in American League MVP voting that year.

Judge's Record-Breaking Season

In 2018, Judge took his game to even higher levels. He batted .328 with 127 RBIs and a .982 OPS. Judge unanimously won the AL MVP (Most Valuable Award) Award for his efforts.

The Impact of Judge's Home Run Record.

The Effect on Judge's Career

Aaron Judge's record-shattering 62nd home run of the season has profoundly affected his career. Not only has it cemented his place as one of the greatest sluggers in MLB history, but it has also made him a household name. This achievement will undoubtedly positively impact Judge's career in terms of his earnings and legacy.

The Effect on MLB

Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run has a significant impact on the sport itself. His achievement reminds us of how exciting and entertaining baseball can be and will surely draw more fans to the game. In addition, Judge's success will likely inspire other young players to pursue their dreams of playing in the major leagues.

Conclusion

Aaron Judge's 62nd home run is a historic achievement that will have a lasting impact on both his career and the MLB. This record-breaking season has shown us just how talented Judge is, and we can only expect more great things from him in the future.

