Netflix Movie 'Hubie Halloween' (Review)

The film Hubie Halloween offers up plenty of laughs and some good scares.

Scene with Adam Sandler in Netflix movie 'Hubie Halloween.' Netflix 'Hubie Halloween' movie poster. Fair use provision.

The Netflix original movie Hubie Halloween provides the family with clean, entertaining PG-13 fun.

The comedy tale stars Adam Sandler and two of his young daughters.

The movie features many talented actors, including several well-known ones who often appear in Sandler's movies.

Here's the complete cast list: Julie Bowen, Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Peyton List, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O'Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark.

Sandler plays the titular Hubie as a protector of all things Halloween. He perseveres despite being made fun of and suffering abuse from bullies in the town of Salem, Massachusets (where the actual Salem Witch Trials occurred in 1692 and 1693).

Despite the obstacles put in his way, Hubie perseveres and manages to save the day on Halloween.

Hubie Halloween is no cinematic classic. But it delivers the goods as far as being a fun and enjoyable movie. And its uplifting message leaves you with a nice feeling at the film's end.

You can watch the YouTube trailer for the movie here.

