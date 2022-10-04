In 1971, legendary actor John Wayne gave a notorious interview to Playboy magazine. The highly controversial interview covered everything from Wayne's views on politics and religion to his thoughts on race, women, minorities, and Native Americans.

Actor John Wayne. Image by 272447 from Pixabay

Introduction

The interview was controversial, with many people finding fault with Wayne's comments. In this article, we'll look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of John Wayne's Playboy interview.

The Good.

The Playboy Interview provided an intimate look at the man behind the legend.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne came across as a candid, straightforward man with a strong code of ethics. He openly discussed his personal life and his marriages and children. He also talked about his work on- and off-screen, including his directorial debut with The Alamo. Wayne's frankness was refreshing and gave readers a glimpse into the man behind the myth.

Wayne's views on politics and religion were unpopular with many readers. However, he remained adamant in his beliefs, even when faced with criticism. For example, when asked about his support for the Vietnam War, Wayne stated that he believed in "American intervention anywhere Communist imperialism rears its ugly head." He also spoke against racism, saying, "there is no room in this country for hatred." Although some of Wayne's views may be seen as controversial today, his willingness to stand up for what he believes in is admirable.

The Bad.

Some of Wayne's comments were derogatory towards women and minorities.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne made several derogatory comments towards women and minorities. He said, "Women are like horses and dogs" and that they "need to be trained." He also said that "blacks know they're inferior" and that "Mexicans are a bunch of lazy good-for-nothings." These comments outraged many readers, who saw them as sexist and racist.

Wayne was a staunch conservative, and his views on politics and religion were very unpopular with many readers. He said the government was "too big" and taxes were "too high." He also said he was against interracial marriage, abortion, and communism. These views drew criticism from many people who saw them as outdated and insensitive.

The Ugly.

Wayne's comments on rape and violence drew criticism from many readers.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne was asked about his views on rape. He said he didn't believe in rape "unless a madman does it." He said that if a woman is raped, it's her fault for putting herself in that position. These comments were met with outrage by many readers, who felt that they were insensitive and victim-blaming.

Wayne's statements on race were seen as insensitive by many.

Wayne was also asked about his views on race in the Playboy interview. He said that he didn't believe in racism but that he did believe in "racial superiority." He went on to say he thought white people were superior to other races and that black people should be grateful for everything white people have done for them. These comments were met with criticism by many readers, who felt they were racist and insensitive.

What Wayne said about Native Americans.

He said, 'I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them." This was yet another controversial and heavily criticized comment by John Wayne.

Conclusion

The John Wayne Playboy Interview provides a fascinating glimpse into the man behind the legend. While some of his comments were indeed controversial, it is clear that Wayne had a strong code of ethics and was very candid in his responses. You probably don't agree with everything he said, but the John Wayne Playboy interview is well worth reading.

You can read the transcript here.

References/Attributions:

