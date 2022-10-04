John Wayne's Playboy Interview

Terry Mansfield

In 1971, legendary actor John Wayne gave a notorious interview to Playboy magazine. The highly controversial interview covered everything from Wayne's views on politics and religion to his thoughts on race, women, minorities, and Native Americans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bddet_0iLn7oDD00
Actor John Wayne.Image by 272447 from Pixabay

Introduction

The interview was controversial, with many people finding fault with Wayne's comments. In this article, we'll look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of John Wayne's Playboy interview.

The Good.

The Playboy Interview provided an intimate look at the man behind the legend.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne came across as a candid, straightforward man with a strong code of ethics. He openly discussed his personal life and his marriages and children. He also talked about his work on- and off-screen, including his directorial debut with The Alamo. Wayne's frankness was refreshing and gave readers a glimpse into the man behind the myth.

Wayne came across as a candid, straightforward man with a strong code of ethics.

Wayne's views on politics and religion were unpopular with many readers. However, he remained adamant in his beliefs, even when faced with criticism. For example, when asked about his support for the Vietnam War, Wayne stated that he believed in "American intervention anywhere Communist imperialism rears its ugly head." He also spoke against racism, saying, "there is no room in this country for hatred." Although some of Wayne's views may be seen as controversial today, his willingness to stand up for what he believes in is admirable.

The Bad.

Some of Wayne's comments were derogatory towards women and minorities.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne made several derogatory comments towards women and minorities. He said, "Women are like horses and dogs" and that they "need to be trained." He also said that "blacks know they're inferior" and that "Mexicans are a bunch of lazy good-for-nothings." These comments outraged many readers, who saw them as sexist and racist.

Wayne's views on politics and religion were unpopular with many readers.

Wayne was a staunch conservative, and his views on politics and religion were very unpopular with many readers. He said the government was "too big" and taxes were "too high." He also said he was against interracial marriage, abortion, and communism. These views drew criticism from many people who saw them as outdated and insensitive.

The Ugly.

Wayne's comments on rape and violence drew criticism from many readers.

In the Playboy interview, Wayne was asked about his views on rape. He said he didn't believe in rape "unless a madman does it." He said that if a woman is raped, it's her fault for putting herself in that position. These comments were met with outrage by many readers, who felt that they were insensitive and victim-blaming.

Wayne's statements on race were seen as insensitive by many.

Wayne was also asked about his views on race in the Playboy interview. He said that he didn't believe in racism but that he did believe in "racial superiority." He went on to say he thought white people were superior to other races and that black people should be grateful for everything white people have done for them. These comments were met with criticism by many readers, who felt they were racist and insensitive.

What Wayne said about Native Americans.

He said, 'I don't feel we did wrong in taking this great country away from them." This was yet another controversial and heavily criticized comment by John Wayne.

Conclusion

The John Wayne Playboy Interview provides a fascinating glimpse into the man behind the legend. While some of his comments were indeed controversial, it is clear that Wayne had a strong code of ethics and was very candid in his responses. You probably don't agree with everything he said, but the John Wayne Playboy interview is well worth reading.

You can read the transcript here.

References/Attributions:

Was Movie Star John Wayne a Racist, Homophobe, and White Supremacist? - Substack

‘I believe in white supremacy." John Wayne’s notoriously racist 1971 Playboy interview goes viral on Twitter - South China Morning Post

John Wayne lays out racist, homophobic views in resurfaced Playboy interview: 'I believe in white supremacy' - Independent

Could John Wayne's racist views lead to airport name change? - Chron

Time to cancel John Wayne? USC students want alum’s exhibit removed because of racist comments - Times-Herald

‘John Wayne is a racist:’ Oscars 50 years ago struggled with a new world order - The Mercury News

Teaching Black History to White People by Leonard N. Moore - Goodreads.

John Wayne - Wikipedia

READ: John Wayne’s 1971 Playboy Interview Transcript - heavy.

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Actor John Wayne# John Wayne# John Wayne Playboy Interview# controversial John Wayne comme# John Wayne controversy

Comments / 4

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
2763 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Portsmouth, VA

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!

Read full story

St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
35 comments

Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

Read full story
7 comments

America's Most Dangerous Roads

America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others. Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA.Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay. This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
44 comments

Story of Jason and Wisdom, the Wise Owl Who Lived in a Barn

When she was a little girl, Janna first heard the story of the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest. Wisdom, the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest.Image by Jean van der Meulen from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Live a Long Life

What secrets to a long life allow us to enjoy several major benefits at an advanced age?. Couple growing older together.Image by Pavlo from Pixabay. There are secrets to living a long life, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a positive outlook. However, there are also physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

Read full story
8 comments

The Safest Cities in America

America is a big country with variations from city to city. And when it comes to safety, some cities are better than others. Flag of Honolulu, Hawaii.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
72 comments

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Most Dangerous Bridges in America

The United States has some of the world's most iconic yet dangerous bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.Image by Adrien Villez from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Hampton, VA

Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)

The best restaurants in Hampton, VA, offer something for everyone, whether it's a fine dining experience, a casual meal, or a quick bite. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay.

Read full story
1 comments

The Fentanyl Invasion: Why America Is Losing the War

America is in an opioid epidemic, and at the center is fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and at least 50 times more potent than heroin. So how can we stop this devastating epidemic?

Read full story
6 comments

Getting a Good Job

Getting a job can be challenging, but you can do some things to increase your chances of success. This article will share ten tips for landing a great job. Searching for a job.Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home Run

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run. This made him the new American League single-season record holder. His historic achievement will have a lasting impact on Judge's career and MLB as a whole.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Become Wealthy

There are many different ways to get rich. Some people inherit money, some win the lottery, and some find a goldmine in their backyard. However, you can make money in many other ways. Most consist of two essential ingredients: working hard and being smart with your money.

Read full story
5 comments

Netflix Movie 'Hubie Halloween' (Review)

The film Hubie Halloween offers up plenty of laughs and some good scares. Scene with Adam Sandler in Netflix movie 'Hubie Halloween.'Netflix 'Hubie Halloween' movie poster. Fair use provision.

Read full story
Suffolk, VA

Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!. Focusing on delicious food in a restaurant.Image by Pexels from Pixabay. In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!

Read full story

Be Rich Forever or Fall in Love?

We all want to be happy, but what does happiness mean to you?. Couple in love kissing on the beach.Image by adamkontor from Pixabay. What would you prefer, to fall in love or be rich forever? Both have their pros and cons. But ultimately, you must decide what will make you truly happy.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy