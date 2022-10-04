Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!
Introduction
In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!
The Top 5 Best Restaurants in Suffolk
1. Harper's Table
2. Amicis
3. Vintage Tavern
4. River Stone Chophouse
5. Amedeo's Ristorante
More Excellent Restaurants in Suffolk (in no particular order of preference)
- Sushi Aka
- La Parrilla Mexican Grill
- Sakari Sushi
- Santa Fe Grill
- River Stone Chophouse
- The Plaid Turnip
- Gianna's Pizzeria
- Rajput Indian Cuisine
- George's Steak House
- Metro Diner
- Al Forno Pizzeria
- The General Public
- Bella Napoli
- Yamachen's Sushi
- Baron's Pub
- Ninja Sushi Bar & Steakhouse
- Yo Yo Sushi
- Nana Sushi
- Decoys Seafood
- Texas Roadhouse
- Koi Sushi & Hibachi
- Cazadores
- Fin & Tonic
- Pho 79
- Village Inn
- Suffolk BBQ Co
- Huddle House
- Iron Chef Japanese Restaurant
- Holland Country Gourmet
- China Moon Chinese Restaurant
- Dragon Chinese Restaurant
- Iron Chef Japanese Restaurant
- Derl'z Restaurant & Pub
- The Main Street Jazz Restaurant
- Win Wok Chinese Restaurant
- Shun Xing Chinese Restaurant
- Hong Kong Restaurant
- Jade'soul to Soul Restaurant
- Randz Restaurant & Pub
Conclusion
Harper's Table is the best restaurant in Suffolk. A close second is Amicis. Third place goes to Vintage Tavern. Fourth is Riverstone Chophouse, and fifth is Amedeo's Ristorante. These are the top five best restaurants in Suffolk that you have to try.
Bon appetit!
References/Attributions:
Restaurants in Suffolk, VA - YP
THE 10 BEST Restaurants in Suffolk - Tripadvisor
The Best 10 Restaurants in Suffolk, Virginia - Yelp
Suffolk Diners' Choice Winners - OpenTable
15 Best Restaurants in Suffolk | Top Places to Eat | Grubhub
_________________________
Comments / 0