Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!

Focusing on delicious food in a restaurant. Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Introduction

In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!

The Top 5 Best Restaurants in Suffolk

1. Harper's Table

2. Amicis

3. Vintage Tavern

4. River Stone Chophouse

5. Amedeo's Ristorante

More Excellent Restaurants in Suffolk (in no particular order of preference)

Sushi Aka

La Parrilla Mexican Grill

Sakari Sushi

Santa Fe Grill

The Plaid Turnip

Gianna's Pizzeria

Rajput Indian Cuisine

George's Steak House

Metro Diner

Al Forno Pizzeria

The General Public

Bella Napoli

Yamachen's Sushi

Baron's Pub

Ninja Sushi Bar & Steakhouse

Yo Yo Sushi

Nana Sushi

Decoys Seafood

Texas Roadhouse

Koi Sushi & Hibachi

Cazadores

Fin & Tonic

Pho 79

Village Inn

Suffolk BBQ Co

Huddle House

Iron Chef Japanese Restaurant

Holland Country Gourmet

China Moon Chinese Restaurant

Dragon Chinese Restaurant

Derl'z Restaurant & Pub

The Main Street Jazz Restaurant

Win Wok Chinese Restaurant

Shun Xing Chinese Restaurant

Hong Kong Restaurant

Jade'soul to Soul Restaurant

Randz Restaurant & Pub

Conclusion

Harper's Table is the best restaurant in Suffolk. A close second is Amicis. Third place goes to Vintage Tavern. Fourth is Riverstone Chophouse, and fifth is Amedeo's Ristorante. These are the top five best restaurants in Suffolk that you have to try.

Bon appetit!

