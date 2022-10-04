Be Rich Forever or Fall in Love?

Terry Mansfield

We all want to be happy, but what does happiness mean to you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVz1y_0iKnoYu400
Couple in love kissing on the beach.Image by adamkontor from Pixabay

Introduction

What would you prefer, to fall in love or be rich forever? Both have their pros and cons. But ultimately, you must decide what will make you truly happy.

In Love or Rich

What would you rather have?

In today's society, it's often thought that money is the most important thing. But what if there was something more important than money? What if we told you that there was something that could make you happier than being rich?

We're talking about love.

Now, don't get us wrong, money is essential. It can buy you things that you want and need. Money gives you a sense of security and safety, but it can't buy happiness. Only love can do that.

So, if we had to choose between being in love or being rich, we would choose love every time.

The Pros of Being in Love

Being in love is wonderful.

There are many beautiful things about being in love. For one, it feels incredible. It's an indescribable feeling to be deeply in love with someone -- an experience everybody should enjoy at least once. It also brings out people's best qualities. You tend to be more giving, patient, and understanding when in love. You're also more likely to be happier and healthier in a loving relationship.

The Pros of Being Rich

Being rich is great.

Plenty of advantages come with being rich. For starters, you would never have to worry about money again. You could live in luxurious homes, travel wherever you want, and buy anything. Plus, you would have much more free time since you wouldn't have to work. And let's not forget the power and influence that comes with being wealthy. You could make a difference in the world and help others less fortunate than yourself.

So, while being in love may be amazing, there are some benefits to being rich. Which would you rather have?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCkQ0_0iKnoYu400
Rich guy smiling.Image by un-perfekt from Pixabay

Conclusion

So, would you rather fall in love or be rich forever? It's a tricky question, but we think the answer is clear. Being in love is wonderful, and there's nothing quite like it. However, being rich is also great. It allows you to have a comfortable life and enjoy all the finer things in life.

So, which would you rather have? We think both are great options, but if we had to choose, we'd say being in love is the better choice. It's more rewarding and fulfilling than simply having money. Plus, you can always find ways to make money, but you can't necessarily find love.

References/Attributions:

Love & Money: Protecting Yourself from Angry Exes, Wacky Relatives, Con Artists, and Inner Demons

Money and Love: An Intelligent Roadmap for Life's Biggest Decisions

More Money, More Problems? | Psychology Today.

The Difference Between Being in Love and Loving Someone ... - Brides.

7 Keys to living with Intention, Meaning, and Purpose. - Thrive Global.

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# love# being rich# being rich or being in love# life choices# being in love

Comments / 9

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
2763 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Portsmouth, VA

Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place. This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!

Read full story

St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
35 comments

Why I Quit Facebook 'Cold Turkey'

After holding out a long time, I joined Facebook over two years ago and tried it out for about a year. Facebook web pagePhoto by Kon Karampelas on Unsplash. During my year on Facebook, I found some things I liked: reconnecting with old friends, staying up-to-date with what my friends and relatives were doing, and sharing photos. When I quit Facebook, I had a following of over 500 people. They included many new acquaintances from all walks of life and around the world.

Read full story
6 comments

America's Most Dangerous Roads

America's major roads are generally safe. But some of them are much more dangerous than others. Multi-lane highway in Los Angeles, CA.Image by Egor Shitikov from Pixabay. This article discusses which major roads in the United States are the most dangerous and why.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.

Read full story
44 comments

Story of Jason and Wisdom, the Wise Owl Who Lived in a Barn

When she was a little girl, Janna first heard the story of the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest. Wisdom, the wise owl who lived in a small barn deep in the forest.Image by Jean van der Meulen from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

How to Live a Long Life

What secrets to a long life allow us to enjoy several major benefits at an advanced age?. Couple growing older together.Image by Pavlo from Pixabay. There are secrets to living a long life, such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and a positive outlook. However, there are also physical, mental, and emotional challenges.

Read full story
8 comments

The Safest Cities in America

America is a big country with variations from city to city. And when it comes to safety, some cities are better than others. Flag of Honolulu, Hawaii.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
72 comments

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.

Read full story
10 comments
San Francisco, CA

The Most Dangerous Bridges in America

The United States has some of the world's most iconic yet dangerous bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area, California.Image by Adrien Villez from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Hampton, VA

Best Restaurants in Hampton, VA (Opinion)

The best restaurants in Hampton, VA, offer something for everyone, whether it's a fine dining experience, a casual meal, or a quick bite. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay.

Read full story
1 comments

The Fentanyl Invasion: Why America Is Losing the War

America is in an opioid epidemic, and at the center is fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl is up to 100 times more powerful than morphine and at least 50 times more potent than heroin. So how can we stop this devastating epidemic?

Read full story
6 comments

Getting a Good Job

Getting a job can be challenging, but you can do some things to increase your chances of success. This article will share ten tips for landing a great job. Searching for a job.Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments
Bronx, NY

Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home Run

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run. This made him the new American League single-season record holder. His historic achievement will have a lasting impact on Judge's career and MLB as a whole.

Read full story
2 comments

How To Become Wealthy

There are many different ways to get rich. Some people inherit money, some win the lottery, and some find a goldmine in their backyard. However, you can make money in many other ways. Most consist of two essential ingredients: working hard and being smart with your money.

Read full story
5 comments

Netflix Movie 'Hubie Halloween' (Review)

The film Hubie Halloween offers up plenty of laughs and some good scares. Scene with Adam Sandler in Netflix movie 'Hubie Halloween.'Netflix 'Hubie Halloween' movie poster. Fair use provision.

Read full story

John Wayne's Playboy Interview

In 1971, legendary actor John Wayne gave a notorious interview to Playboy magazine. The highly controversial interview covered everything from Wayne's views on politics and religion to his thoughts on race, women, minorities, and Native Americans.

Read full story
4 comments
Suffolk, VA

Best Restaurants in Suffolk, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Suffolk, VA, look no further!. Focusing on delicious food in a restaurant.Image by Pexels from Pixabay. In this article, we'll count down the top 5 restaurants in this historic city plus 40 more excellent places to eat in Suffolk. From classic diners to upscale bistros, there's something for everyone on this list. So without further ado, let's get started!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy