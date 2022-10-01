MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VA

The MacArthur Memorial is dedicated to General Douglas MacArthur, one of the most famous generals in American history.

General of the Army Douglas MacArthur smoking his corncob pipe, probably at Manila, Philippine Islands, 2 August 1945. By Photographer not credited. - Naval Historical Center; U.S. Army Signal Corps. Public Domain.

Introduction

The Memorial includes the MacArthur Museum, the MacArthur Chapel, and the MacArthur Mausoleum. Visitors can learn about MacArthur's life and military career and see his final resting place.

Why the MacArthur Memorial is a must-see attraction

The MacArthur Memorial is a must-see attraction in Norfolk for several reasons:

It is the final resting place of General Douglas MacArthur, one of the most famous and influential military leaders in American history. The Memorial is a beautiful and serene place to visit, with its well-manicured gardens and stately buildings. The Memorial houses an extensive museum that tells the story of MacArthur's life and career. The Memorial is in the heart of downtown Norfolk, making it easy to get to from just about anywhere in the city.

What the MacArthur Memorial is

The MacArthur Memorial is both a Mausoleum and a Museum dedicated to the life and career of General Douglas MacArthur. The Mausoleum houses MacArthur's remains and those of his wife Jean (who died in 2000) and their son Arthur (who died in 1937). The Museum tells the story of MacArthur's life through exhibits on his childhood, military career, and post-military life. The Museum also has an extensive artifacts collection belonging to MacArthur, including his uniforms, medals, weapons, letters, and personal effects.

History of the MacArthur Memorial

The man behind the MacArthur Memorial

The MacArthur Memorial is named after General Douglas MacArthur, a five-star general during World War II. He is also known for the famous quote, "I shall return." He was born in 1880 and died in 1964.

The founding of the MacArthur Memorial

The MacArthur Memorial was founded in 1965, just one year after the death of General MacArthur. It is in downtown Norfolk, where MacArthur retired after the war. The Memorial includes a Museum, Chapel, and Mausoleum.

What to see at the MacArthur Memorial

The MacArthur Museum

The MacArthur Museum is the centerpiece of the MacArthur Memorial. It is a three-story building that houses a vast collection of artifacts, documents, and photographs relating to the career and life of General Douglas MacArthur. The Museum is FREE to visit and is currently open TUESDAY-SATURDAY, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

The MacArthur Memorial Chapel

The MacArthur Memorial Chapel is a beautiful place of worship located on the grounds of the Memorial. It's FREE to visit the Chapel and is open to the public for tours and services. It's available for special events, such as weddings.

The MacArthur Mausoleum

The MacArthur Mausoleum is the final resting place of General Douglas MacArthur and his wife, Jean MacArthur. The Mausoleum is located in the center of the Memorial grounds and is open to visitors year-round. Admission to the Mausoleum is FREE.

How to get to the MacArthur Memorial

By car

If you drive to the MacArthur Memorial from Norfolk or Virginia Beach, take I-64 East toward the Downtown Tunnel/Norfolk. Take the first exit onto Brambleton Avenue. At the second light, turn left onto Granby Street and continue for about 2 miles. The MacArthur Memorial will be on your right before you reach Waterside Drive. A parking garage is attached to the Memorial that you can use for a fee.

By plane

The closest airport to the MacArthur Memorial is Norfolk International Airport (ORF), about 7 miles away. Take a taxi or an Uber from the airport to the Memorial or rent a car and drive yourself.

By train

If you are taking Amtrak, you must get off at Norfolk Station, about 2 miles from the MacArthur Memorial. You can then take a bus (the #6 bus) or walk to Granby Street and then the rest of the way to the Memorial.

The MacArthur Memorial is across the street from the MacArthur Mall at 198 Bank St, Norfolk, VA 23510 (Phone: (757) 441-2965).

Conclusion

The MacArthur Memorial is a must-see FREE attraction in Norfolk for anyone interested in American history. The Memorial is dedicated to the late General Douglas MacArthur, one of the most influential military leaders in U.S. history. The Memorial includes a Museum, Chapel, and Mausoleum, all of which are worth visiting. The best way to get to the MacArthur Memorial is by car, but it is also accessible by plane or train.

