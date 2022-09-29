Best Songs by The Beatles (Opinion)

The Beatles are often considered the greatest band of all time. Their influence on music and pop culture is still felt today, even 50 years after they disbanded. So, where do you start if you want to listen to their best songs?

Statue of The Beatles in Liverpool, England.Image by thaifly99 from Pixabay

Introduction

This article provides a beginner's, intermediate, and advanced guide to finding the best songs by The Beatles. Whether you're a diehard fan or just getting into their music, there's something here for everyone. So let's get started!

The Beatles: Why They're Still the Greatest Band Ever

Their Lasting Impact on Music

For good reasons, the Beatles are often cited as the most influential band of all time. They changed the face of popular music and redefined what it meant to be a rock star. Their influence can still be felt today, even though they haven't released new music in over 50 years.

Here are just a few ways The Beatles have left their mark on music:

1. They popularized studio techniques like multitracking and close harmony vocals.

2. They introduced new instrumentation to rock music, like sitars and Mellotrons.

3. They wrote some of the most timeless pop songs ever, including "Yesterday," "Let it Be," and "Here Comes the Sun."

4. They influenced countless other artists, from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Oasis.

The Beatles' Lasting Impact on Pop Culture

The Beatles didn't just change the sound of music, they also changed how we think about celebrity and stardom. Before The Beatles became international superstars, celebrities were mostly unattainable figures who lived in a different world from everyday people. But The Beatles showed that celebrities could be approachable, down-to-earth people like everyone else - albeit with more talent! This change in perspective had a lasting impact on pop culture. It paved the way for reality TV stars and social media influencers more relatable to their fans.

Why The Beatles are Still Relevant Today

It's been over 50 years since The Beatles disbanded, but their music is still as popular as ever. They're currently the best-selling band of all time! Their enduring popularity is due to their timeless songs and appeals to people of all ages. Whether you're a baby boomer who grew up listening to their music or a millennial (or even younger) who discovered them through your parents' record collection, there's something for everyone in The Beatles' catalog.

How to Find the Best Songs by The Beatles

The Beatles' Best Songs: A Beginner's Guide

If you're just getting started with The Beatles, here are some of the band's best songs that you should check out. These tracks represent different phases of The Beatles' career and showcase the group's incredible range as songwriters and musicians.

"Yesterday" - One of The Beatles' most covered songs, "Yesterday" is a beautiful ballad by Paul McCartney. Though it features only McCartney on vocals and guitar, the song's simplicity is part of what makes it so special.

"I Want To Hold Your Hand" - The Beatles' first #1 hit in the US, "I Want To Hold Your Hand," is a perfect example of the band's early pop sound. With its catchy chorus and infectious energy, this song will surely put a smile on your face.

"A Day In The Life" - The final track on The Beatles' 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, "A Day In The Life" is an ambitious and experimental song that features some of the band's most complex studio work. Though it may be challenging for some listeners, this song is worth a listen.

The Beatles' Best Songs: An Intermediate Guide

If you're already familiar with The Beatles' music, here are some more advanced tracks you might enjoy. These songs are slightly more experimental than the group's earlier work and showcase their growth as artists over the years.

"Strawberry Fields Forever" - One of The Beatles' most iconic songs, "Strawberry Fields Forever," was written by John Lennon during the recording of the band's 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. This song is a true sonic masterpiece featuring backward recordings and other innovative production techniques.

"I Am The Walrus" - Another classic from 1967, "I Am The Walrus" was written by John Lennon in response to critics who accused him of being unclear in his lyrics. Though it may be confusing initially, this song is full of clever references and hidden meanings. If you're up for a challenge, try to see how many you can find!

The Beatles' Best Songs: An Advanced Guide

For fans who want to explore even more of The Beatles' music, here are some deep cuts sure to satisfy your craving for something new. These songs may not be as well-known as some of the group's other hits, but they're worth seeking out if you're looking for something different from what you've heard.

"Helter Skelter"- This dark and heavy track from 1968 is often cited as one of The Beatles' best deep cuts. It features distorted guitars and chaotic drumming, which create an unsettling feeling that reflects the chaos of the late 1960s.

"Revolution 9"- Another experimental track, this time from 1969. This avant-garde piece features found sounds and spoken word passages, making it a unique song in The Beatles' catalog.

Conclusion

The Beatles are still considered the greatest band ever, decades after disbanding. Their music has stood the test of time and continues to influence musicians and pop culture today. If you're looking for the best songs by The Beatles, there's a guide for that – no matter your level of expertise. So sit back, put your headphones on, and enjoy some of the best music ever.

So, what are your favorite Beatles songs?

