How Police Use DNA To Solve Crimes

Terry Mansfield

Police use DNA testing to solve crimes by comparing samples of DNA evidence to a database of known offenders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbWYw_0iCm33rn00
DNA string.Image by Lukasz from Pixabay

Introduction

The benefits of DNA testing include solving crimes, exonerating the innocent, and deterring crime. However, there is controversy surrounding DNA testing due to civil liberties and false positives.

How DNA Testing Is Used In Policing.

DNA Database

The DNA database is a collection of DNA profiles that can be searched to identify individuals who may have committed a crime. The government maintains the database, and it is accessible to law enforcement agencies. To search the database, law enforcement must first obtain a warrant. Once a warrant is obtained, the agency can search the database for matches. If a match is found, the agency can then investigate the individual who is associated with the match.

Cold Cases

A cold case is a crime that has not been solved and which has gone "cold" due to a lack of leads or evidence. However, advances in DNA technology have led to cold cases being reopened and solved using DNA evidence. In some cases, DNA evidence from a cold case has been used to identify and convict the perpetrator of the crime. In other cases, DNA evidence has been used to exonerate individuals wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.

Unsolved Crimes

Unsolved crimes are those for which no arrest or conviction has been made. Often, crimes remain unsolved due to a lack of evidence or leads. However, advances in DNA technology have led to some unsolved crimes being solved using DNA evidence. In some cases, DNA evidence from an unsolved crime has been used to identify and convict the perpetrator of the crime. In other cases, DNA evidence has been used to exonerate individuals wrongfully convicted of crimes they did not commit.

The Benefits of DNA Testing.

Solving Crimes

DNA testing can be a powerful tool for solving crimes. In many cases, DNA evidence is the only way to identify a suspect. For example, in a rape case where the victim does not know her attacker, DNA evidence from the crime scene can be used to identify the suspect. In other cases, DNA evidence can be used to corroborate other evidence, such as eyewitness testimony. In addition, DNA testing can be used to exclude suspects; for instance, if police have a suspect in mind, but his DNA does not match the crime scene evidence, they can rule him out as a suspect.

Exonerating the Innocent

Sometimes, DNA testing can be used to exonerate people wrongly convicted of crimes. In some instances, wrongful convictions have been overturned based on new DNA evidence unavailable at the time of trial. In other cases, prisoners have been exonerated after serving years in jail; in some of these cases, prisoners were on death row when they were exonerated by DNA evidence. While it is impossible to know how many people have been wrongfully convicted without DNA evidence (since we cannot test for something that doesn't exist), it is clear that DNA testing has the potential to correct miscarriages of justice.

Deterring Crime

DNA testing can also deter crime. If potential criminals know that their DNA could be left at the scene of a crime and used to identify them, they may be less likely to commit a crime in the first place. In addition, if police can quickly solve crimes using DNA evidence, this may deter would-be criminals; if they know that their chances of getting away with a crime are slim, they may be less likely to commit one.

The Controversy Surrounding DNA Testing.

Civil Liberties

DNA testing in policing has been controversial since it was first introduced in the 1980s. Some argue that it violates an individual's right to privacy, while others say that it is a necessary tool for law enforcement.

One of the main concerns with DNA testing is that it can be used to collect information about an individual without their knowledge or consent. For example, police in some jurisdictions have been known to take DNA samples from people who have been arrested but not convicted of a crime. This raises civil liberties concerns, as the individuals concerned have not been found guilty of anything and may never be.

Another concern is that DNA testing can lead to false positives. This means that someone may be identified as a suspect in a crime when they are innocent. While false positives are relatively rare, they can have devastating consequences for the individuals involved.

Conclusion

DNA testing is a powerful tool to solve crimes and exonerate the innocent. However, there is also some controversy surrounding its use. Some people worry about civil liberties and the possibility of false positives. Overall, DNA testing is a valuable tool that can help to keep our communities safe.

References/Attributions:

Cold Case Files: Case #16-0399 - Twin States News.

4 Best DNA Test of 2022 - Reviewed.

Techniques of Crime Scene Investigation (Forensic and Police Science)

Genetic Testing and the Criminal Law (Criminology S)

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# DNA# DNA testing# DNA testing by police# solving crimes# DNA testing to solve crimes

Comments / 4

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
2138 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Norfolk, VA

MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VA

The MacArthur Memorial is dedicated to General Douglas MacArthur, one of the most famous generals in American history. General of the Army Douglas MacArthur smoking his corncob pipe, probably at Manila, Philippine Islands, 2 August 1945.By Photographer not credited. - Naval Historical Center; U.S. Army Signal Corps. Public Domain.

Read full story
7 comments
Williamsburg, VA

Best Restaurants in Williamsburg, VA (Opinion)

Suppose you're looking for the best restaurants in Williamsburg. In that case, you'll want to consider location, budget, and the type of cuisine. Chef and restaurant staff.Image by GraphicMama-team from Pixabay.

Read full story

Sports Trivia Quiz Tips

If you want to improve your sports knowledge, there's no better way to do it than by testing your skills with a trivia quiz. And we're here to help you ace that quiz!. Quiz time graphic.Image by Jose R. Cabello from Pixabay.

Read full story

Why Some NFL Players Become Great (Opinion)

How can I be a great NFL player? It's a question many young athletes ask themselves. While no single answer fits every player, there are some key things that all highly successful NFL players have in common.

Read full story

The Best War Movies (Opinion)

With so many excellent war movie options, it can be challenging to know where to start. So we've put together a guide to choosing the best war films. A soldier on the move.Image by Defence-Imagery from Pixabay.

Read full story
6 comments
Norfolk, VA

Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)

If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.

Read full story
1 comments

World's Most Lethal Firearms

What are the world's most lethal firearms? With so many different firearm types on the market, it's difficult to determine the most lethal ones. AK-47 Kalishnikov Rifle.Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay.

Read full story
17 comments

A Jazzman's Blues: A Must-See Movie for Fans of Jazz and Tyler Perry

The Netflix film A Jazzman's Blues is a must-see for fans of Tyler Perry and jazz music, and the general audience will enjoy it too. A Jazzman's Blues is a 2022 Tyler Perry movie that follows the life of a struggling jazz musician.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips for Stress-Free Flying

Air travel can be stressful, especially if you're not prepared. Passengers sitting in an airplane cabin.Image by StockSnap from Pixabay. The following tips will make your flying experience as stress-free as possible.

Read full story
10 comments
Atlanta, GA

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!

Read full story
1 comments

Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.

Read full story
1 comments

Best Songs by The Beatles (Opinion)

The Beatles are often considered the greatest band of all time. Their influence on music and pop culture is still felt today, even 50 years after they disbanded. So, where do you start if you want to listen to their best songs?

Read full story
19 comments

Grow Your Business With Content Marketing

Content marketing is an excellent option if you're looking for an effective way to grow your business. Content marketing.Image by Diggity Marketing from Pixabay. Content marketing helps you reach a wider audience, build brand awareness, and generate leads. Plus, it can help nurture relationships with your customers and create a positive brand association.

Read full story

All-Time Favorite Classic Rock Songs (Opinion)

Do you love the feeling of headbanging to some killer rock music? There's nothing quite like it. The adrenaline rush, the sense of empowerment, it's all intoxicating. Retro jukebox for playing classic rock and roll.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay.

Read full story
16 comments
Florida State

How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian

If you live in an area prone to hurricanes, it's essential to know how to prepare. Hurricane season can be a stressful time, but if you take some steps in advance, you can help reduce the impact of a hurricane on your life.

Read full story

Worst Movies of All Time (Opinion)

Like most people, you've probably had the unfortunate experience of wasting time and money on a bad movie. Movie theater poster for Plan 9 From Outer Space.By Distributors Corporation of America - Plan 9 From Outer Space poster. Wikipedia. Public Domain.

Read full story
2 comments

How to Be a Jedi Knight

The Jedi Code is the code of conduct that all Jedi must follow. A Jedi KnightImage by Prettysleepy Art from Pixabay. It consists of two parts: the Code of the Jedi and the Jedi Creed. The Jedi Code dictates that a Jedi must use their powers for good, protect those who cannot protect themselves, and never give in to anger or hatred. The Creed calls on the Jedi to uphold justice and peace, defend the helpless, and respect all life. The Path to the Jedi is not easy, but it is worth it for those who wish to serve the Force's light side. The Trials of the Jedi are a series of tests that potential knights must undergo to prove their worthiness. These trials include physical challenges, mental challenges, and tests of character. The Order of the Jedi is an ancient and noble order dedicated to serving the light side of the Force. The Order is ruled by a council of wise masters who guide the actions of the Jedi Knights. The Council protects peace and justice in the galaxy and works to keep Darth Vader and his forces at bay.

Read full story
5 comments

Best Documentaries on Netflix (Opinion)

Chances are you've never heard of the world's best documentaries on Netflix. Shooting a documentary in Havana, Cuba.Image by Didier from Pixabay. The documentary genre is exceptionally vast and widely popular--but not as much as romantic comedies. Many people regard documentaries as a subgenre of nonfiction programming, but that's not an exact science. Some consider them a distinct genre altogether. A documentary is an extended narrative with a specific purpose typically based on fact and tells a true story. With that in mind, let's look at the best documentaries on Netflix.

Read full story

How to Boost Your Laptop's Security

Every laptop is at risk of being hacked. And while there are many steps companies and individuals can take to protect themselves, one area often overlooked is laptop security. Hacker breaking into laptop.Image by vicky gharat from Pixabay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy