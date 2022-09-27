How to Prepare for Hurricane Ian

Terry Mansfield

If you live in an area prone to hurricanes, it's essential to know how to prepare. Hurricane season can be a stressful time, but if you take some steps in advance, you can help reduce the impact of a hurricane on your life.

National Hurricane Center's 5-day track and intensity forecast cone of Atlantic Hurricane Ian.National Hurricane Center. Public Domain.

Introduction

One of the most important things is knowing the difference between a hurricane watch and a hurricane warning. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible in the specified area of the watch, usually within 36 hours. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected in the specified area of the warning, usually within 24 hours.

Another vital step is to make sure you have a hurricane preparedness kit. Your kit should include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, and first-aid supplies. You may also want to include cash, important documents, and clothing.

Know your evacuation route in advance. If you must evacuate, you should know where and how you will get there. Make sure you have a way to receive alerts and warnings even if the power is out.

Taking some simple steps ahead of time can help make Hurricane Season a little less stressful.

Conclusion

As Hurricane Ian approaches, it's essential to be prepared. Know the difference between a hurricane watch and a warning, and make sure you have a hurricane kit ready. Also, know your evacuation route in case you need to leave quickly. Finally, stay informed about the latest weather conditions to be as safe as possible.

Stay safe out there!

