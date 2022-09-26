Best Documentaries on Netflix (Opinion)

Chances are you've never heard of the world's best documentaries on Netflix.

Shooting a documentary in Havana, Cuba. Image by Didier from Pixabay

Introduction

The documentary genre is exceptionally vast and widely popular--but not as much as romantic comedies. Many people regard documentaries as a subgenre of nonfiction programming, but that's not an exact science. Some consider them a distinct genre altogether. A documentary is an extended narrative with a specific purpose typically based on fact and tells a true story. With that in mind, let's look at the best documentaries on Netflix.

If you're looking for something thought-provoking and eye-opening, look no further than the best documentaries on Netflix. From true crime to environmentalism, these films offer a wealth of information and perspectives on some of the most important topics of our time.

But with so many options, how do you know which ones are worth your time? In this article, we'll give you tips on choosing and watching the best Netflix documentaries.

What are the best documentaries on Netflix?

Some of the best documentaries

There are a wide variety of documentaries available on Netflix. Some of the most popular and well-reviewed documentaries include 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay; What Happened, Miss Simone?, directed by Liz Garbus; Making a Murderer, directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos; and Chasing Asylum, directed by Eva Ormer.

Netflix has many excellent documentaries available for you to watch without spending money-- some even rival feature films in quality. There are outstanding documentaries, whether you're into nonfiction or want to learn more about current events. Each one provides a unique perspective on an issue close to many peoples' hearts right now.

Why documentaries are important

Documentaries offer a unique perspective on the world around us. They can shine a light on important issues, tell stories that need to be told, and introduce us to new people and cultures.

How to choose the best documentaries on Netflix

Consider your interests

The first step to finding the best documentaries on Netflix is to consider your interests. What topics are you passionate about? What do you want to learn more about? Once you have a good idea of what kinds of documentaries you're interested in, you can start narrowing down your options.

Read reviews

Once you've considered your interests, it's time to start reading reviews. Look for reputable sources that offer detailed and objective reviews of documentaries. This will help you better understand which films are worth watching and which might not be right for you.

Ask friends for recommendations

Another great way to find the best documentaries on Netflix is to ask your friends for their recommendations. Chances are, someone you know has already watched an excellent documentary that you'll enjoy. So don't be afraid to reach out and ask for suggestions!

How to get the most out of watching documentaries on Netflix

Set aside time to watch

Finding time to watch documentaries can be difficult, especially if you have a busy schedule. One way to ensure you don't miss out on any great content is to set aside time for watching documentaries. You can do this by setting aside an hour or two each week to watch one or two documentaries. This will ensure you have enough time to enjoy and learn from the film without feeling rushed.

Take notes

As you watch a documentary, it can be helpful to take notes. This will allow you to keep track of important information and also make it easier to review the documentary later. When taking notes, write down key facts and figures and your thoughts and impressions.

Follow up with research

Once you've watched a documentary, you may want to do some additional research on the topic covered in the film. This can be a great way to learn more about the subject matter and deepen your understanding of the information presented in the documentary. To find reputable sources of information, try looking for articles from reputable news outlets or academic journals.

Conclusion

Netflix has many excellent documentaries available for you to watch without spending money-- some even rival feature films in quality! These are great recommendations if you're into nonfiction or want to learn more about current events! Each one provides a unique perspective on an issue close to many peoples' hearts right now. From wildlife conservationism to migrant worker struggles, these are must-watch documentaries that everyone should have access to!

If you're looking for something thought-provoking and informative on Netflix, consider watching some of the best documentaries. There's a documentary on almost any topic, from true crime to social issues. And if you're unsure where to start, consider your interests, read some reviews, and ask friends for recommendations.

Once you've found a few documentaries you'd like to watch, set aside some time to focus on them. And don't forget to take notes – both during and after watching. This will help you retain information and give you something to refer back to later if you want further research on any topics covered.

You can find all the documentaries currently playing on Netflix here.

