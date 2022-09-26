Saint Louis, MO

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

Terry Mansfield

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city.

Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels

Introduction

While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Tips to avoid crime in St. Louis

Avoid high crime areas

The first step to avoiding crime is to avoid high crime areas. If you are unsure which areas are considered high crime, you can consult the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's website or CrimeReports.com. These resources will provide a list of recent crimes and locations.

It is also essential to be aware of your surroundings at all times. If you walk alone, stay in well-lit areas and keep your head up. Pay attention to what's going on around you and trust your instincts – if something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't.

Be aware of your surroundings

As mentioned above, stay aware of your surroundings at all times. This means being aware of who and what is around you and keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity. If you observe anything suspicious, do not hesitate to call the police.

What to do if you are a victim of crime

Call the police

If you are a crime victim, you should first call the police. This will ensure that a trained professional can respond to the situation and help you to safety.

Get to a safe place

Once you have called the police, getting to a safe place as quickly as possible is crucial. If in danger, go to a public site where other people are around. If you can, try to find a friend or family member who can come pick you up.

Seek medical attention if necessary

If injured during the crime, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Even if you don't think you are seriously injured, it is always best to be cautious and get checked out by a doctor.

What to do if you witness a crime

Call the police. This is the most important thing you can do if you witness a crime. The police will investigate and hopefully apprehend the perpetrator.

Give a detailed description of the perpetrator to the police. Remember as many details as possible, such as height, weight, hair color, clothing, etc.

Do not try to apprehend the perpetrator yourself. This could be very dangerous and best left to trained law enforcement personnel.

Conclusion

If you follow the tips in this article, you can avoid becoming a victim of crime in St. Louis. Be aware of your surroundings, travel in groups, and stay in well-lit areas. Call the police and get to a safe place as soon as possible if you are a crime victim. If you witness a crime, call the police and give them a detailed description of the perpetrator. Do not try to apprehend the perpetrator yourself.

St. Louis has many fun things to see and do. By following the advice above, you can safely enjoy your visit to the Gateway City without any serious consequences.

