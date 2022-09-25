Best Horror Movies of All Time (Opinion)

Horror movies are designed to scare, terrify, and send chills down our spines.

Introduction

We like to watch horror films with the lights on, but we usually turn off the lights anyway. And these are the movies that keep us up at night.

So, what makes a genuinely great horror movie? Is it the jump scares? The gore? The suspense? Or is it something more intangible, like an atmosphere of dread or a feeling of unease?

This article counts down the top 10 horror movies of all time. These are the films that have left their mark on the genre. And that continue to scare and delight audiences today.

So sit back, turn off the lights, and get ready for some truly terrifying thrills.

The Exorcist

William Friedkin's 1973 classic

The Exorcist is an American supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin and adapted from the 1971 William Peter Blatty novel of the same name. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair, Max von Sydow, and Lee J. Cobb. It tells the story of a young girl possessed by a demon and her mother's desperate attempts to save her through an exorcism conducted by two Catholic priests.

Linda Blair's chilling performance

Linda Blair gave a chilling performance as the possessed girl, Regan MacNeil. Her physical and emotional transformation throughout the film was truly harrowing to watch. She perfectly conveyed the terror and torment that her character was going through.

The power of possession

The Exorcist is a terrifying film because it taps into our deepest fears about losing control of our bodies and minds. The idea of being possessed by a demonic force is petrifying, and Friedkin executes it expertly.

Psycho

Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 masterpiece

Janet Leigh's iconic shower scene

The birth of the slasher film

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is a 1960 psychological horror masterpiece that follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who steals $40,000 from her employer and goes on the run. She ends up at the Bates Motel, where she meets the strange owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Norman has an odd relationship with his mother, whom he keeps locked in the house. That night, Marion is brutally murdered in the shower by someone wearing a Mrs. Bates mask. The scene is one of the most iconic and suspenseful in all of cinema and effectively launched the slasher genre.

The Shining

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic

Jack Nicholson's unhinged performance

The Overlook Hotel's eerie atmosphere

Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic, The Shining, is one of the most iconic and influential films. Jack Nicholson gives an unhinged performance as Jack Torrance, a writer who descends into madness while staying at the Overlook Hotel with his wife and son. The hotel's dark and sinister history enhances the film's eerie atmosphere.

The Silence of the Lambs

Jonathan Demme's 1991 thriller

Anthony Hopkins' chilling portrayal of Hannibal Lecter

Jodie Foster's Oscar-winning performance

The Silence of the Lambs is an American thriller directed by Jonathan Demme and based on Thomas Harris' 1988 novel of the same name. The film stars Jodie Foster as FBI trainee Clarice Starling, who seeks the help of the imprisoned Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer, to catch another active serial killer nicknamed "Buffalo Bill" (Ted Levine). Ted Tally wrote the screenplay, and Edward Saxon and Kenneth Utt produced the movie.

The movie won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Demme, Best Actor for Hopkins, Best Actress for Foster, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Tally. In addition, The Silence of the Lambs received three Golden Globe Awards nominations; it won two of those awards, Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actor – Drama for Hopkins.

Alien

Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror classic

Ridley Scott's Alien is a sci-fi horror classic that has terrified and captivated audiences for decades. The film follows the crew of the Nostromo, who are confronted with a deadly alien creature that starts killing them one by one. The film is notable for its intense and suspenseful atmosphere and the brilliant creature design by Swiss artist H.R. Giger.

The chilling creature design

The creature design in Alien is nothing short of nightmarish, thanks to the vision of artist H.R. Giger. Giger's biomechanical style lends a sense of dread and unease to the already terrifying creature, making it all the more effective at inducing nightmares.

Sigourney Weaver's badass performance

Sigourney Weaver gives a legendary performance as Ellen Ripley, the kickass heroine who takes on the alien creature and defeats it in one of the most iconic scenes in movie history. Weaver's performance is not only brave and physical but also emotionally complex, making her one of the most memorable characters in horror movie history.

Rosemary's Baby

Roman Polanski's 1968 classic

Mia Farrow's unhinged performance

The paranoia-inducing atmosphere

Roman Polanski's classic Rosemary's Baby is a masterclass in suspense and horror. The film follows a young mother, Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow), as she grows increasingly paranoid that her neighbors, friends, and even her husband are conspiring to harm her unborn child. Farrow gives an unhinged performance that perfectly captures the fear and paranoia of the character, while the film's eerie atmosphere only heightens the sense of dread.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an American horror film directed by Tobe Hooper and starring Marilyn Burns, Paul Atherton, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, and Gunnar Hansen. The film follows a group of friends terrorized by a family of cannibals while on a road trip through Texas.

The gruesome special effects

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre features some of horror movies' most gruesome special effects. In an infamous scene, Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) kills one of the victims with a chainsaw. The director used a real chainsaw and pig carcasses. This resulted in the cast and crew being covered in blood and guts, adding to the atmosphere of terror on the set.

The chilling Leatherface

Leatherface is one of the most iconic horror movie villains of all time. He is a large, burly man who wears a mask made from human skin and uses a chainsaw as his weapon of choice. He is also known for his lack of verbal communication, which makes him all the more terrifying.

The Omen

Richard Donner's 1976 classic

Gregory Peck's unhinged performance

The power of the Antichrist

The Omen is an American supernatural horror film directed by Richard Donner and starring Gregory Peck, Lee Remick, David Warner, Harvey Spencer Stephens, Billie Whitelaw, Patrick Troughton, Martin Benson, and Leo McKern. David Seltzer wrote the screenplay based on his novel of the same name. The film follows Robert Thorn (Peck), a U.S. diplomat informed that his son Damien (Stephens) is the Antichrist after his wife gives birth to a stillborn child, and he arranges for an orphaned infant to take the dead child's place without telling his wife.

As Damien grows up, strange events and accidents happen around him, and people close to him start dying mysteriously. Thorn begins to believe that Damien is evil, so he consults with a priest named Father Brennan (Benson). Father Brennan tells him that Damien must be killed before he turns 13, or he will become the world's ruler when he turns 33, as prophecized in the Book of Revelation.

Thorn then tries to kill Damien but fails and instead gets killed himself. As predicted, when Damien turns 33, he has risen to a position of great power and influence as the Ambassador to Britain from the United States and seems poised to take over the world just as Father Brennan had warned would happen if he wasn't stopped in time.

The Ring

Gore Verbinski's 2002 remake

Gore Verbinski's 2002 remake of The Ring is a masterclass in horror. The film follows Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts), a journalist who becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind a cursed videotape that kills anyone who watches it after seven days.

The film is brilliantly shot and edited, creating an atmosphere of unease and dread that persists throughout. Naomi Watts gives an unhinged performance as Rachel, conveying her descent into madness with conviction. The Ring is also notable for its clever use of jump scares, which are used to great effect to keep the viewer on edge.

Naomi Watts' unhinged performance

As mentioned above, Naomi Watts gives a fantastic performance as Rachel Keller. She perfectly conveys the character's descent into madness, making the viewer feel just as paranoid and unsettled as she does. The scene in which she watches the cursed videotape is particularly effective, as Watts conveys terror and fascination in equal measure.

The chilling videotape

The videotape is one of the most chilling elements of The Ring. It's effectively used to create a sense of unease and suspense as we see the characters slowly becoming increasingly obsessed with it. The footage on the tape is also incredibly alarming, featuring disturbing images that will stay with you long after you've seen the film.

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Wes Craven's 1984 classic

Robert Englund's iconic performance as Freddy Krueger

A Nightmare on Elm Street is an American supernatural horror film directed by Wes Craven, written by Craven and Bruce Wagner, and starring John Saxon, Ronee Blakley, Heather Langenkamp, Amanda Wyss, Jsu Garcia, Robert Englund, and Johnny Depp in his film debut. The plot concerns four teenagers stalked and killed in their dreams by Freddy Krueger (Englund), a child murderer who burned to death after being caught by the parents of his victims.

The film was released on November 9, 1984, by New Line Cinema, becoming a commercial success and grossing $53 million from a budget of $1.8 million worldwide. Critics praised the film for its atmosphere, acting, direction, and special effects but criticized its graphic violence. It has since been ranked among the greatest horror films ever made by multiple publications and was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry in 2010.

Conclusion

The top 10 horror movies of all time are a mix of classics and modern hits. From The Exorcist to Psycho, these films have terrified audiences for decades. The Shining, The Silence of the Lambs, and Alien are just a few of the classics that continue to haunt our nightmares. And with new films like The Ring and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the horror genre shows no signs of slowing down.

So grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready to be scared!

