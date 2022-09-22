All-Time Favorite Sitcoms (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

When people think of television, they often think of sitcoms. The genre is integral to modern art, culture, and society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd0qV_0i59Ymnl00
Seinfeld stars: Jerry Seinfeld (upper left); Jason Alexander (upper right); Michael Richards (lower right); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (lower left)Seinfeld. (2022, September 18). In Wikipedia

Shows like Seinfeld and Friends are some of the world's most famous and popular shows. But what makes a good sitcom? It must be funny, relatable, and have strong characters. Here are some of my all-time favorite sitcoms.

A sitcom is a television program that entertains and introduces audiences to new characters. The genre was born from radio and quickly became a way for comedians to gain fame and fortune while making a living. Many successful comedians got their start on sitcoms, including Ray Romano, Jerry Seinfeld, and Ellen DeGeneres. Many of these stars have also written and directed their own sitcoms, expanding their creative abilities. Each character in a sitcom has a specific function. The lead characters -- also called stars -- are the show's heart and represent the audience's interests. They are usually middle-class adults with regular jobs who make mistakes but learn from those experiences. Supporting characters keep the show moving forward; they're often family members or friends of the lead characters. The format is usually a combination of comedy, drama, romance, and adventure, which adds depth and emotionality to each episode.

A good sitcom is a character-driven comedy that centers around a group of interesting characters with conflicting personalities. Each character has to serve a specific function within the show; this helps develop the storyline and makes it more entertaining. Each character has to be well-written and grounded in reality so that audiences can relate to them on an emotional level. Most characters have to have unique personalities that make them memorable while serving a specific purpose within each episode. Some common elements in sitcoms include families, friendship groups, and workplace dynamics. An excellent example of a well-crafted contemporary sitcom is Parks and Recreation. The show follows the lives of local government officials in Indiana and features adult and child main characters with distinct personalities and roles within each episode. Each character has his unique personality, strengths, and weaknesses that help build out each character's arc in each episode.

A good television show should have strong originality while maintaining perfect execution every step of the way. It should entertain us while teaching us something about life or human nature. Some good examples are Friends, Seinfeld and Modern Family; each is unique in its own way! Everyone has their favorite shows -- it just depends on who you are!

Here are some of our all-time favorite TV sitcoms:

1. Cheers

Cheers was a television series that ran from 1982 until 1993. The show revolved around the lives of several barflies at a Boston pub called the Coach House. The show featured many popular actors, including Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley, Woody Harrelson, and George Wendt.

2. Seinfeld

Seinfeld is an American comedy television series created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. It originally aired on NBC between 1989 and 1998. The show follows the lives of four friends living in New York City in the 1980s: Kramer (Michael Richards), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld).

3. Friends

Friends is an American romantic comedy-drama television series by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The series premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and ended on May 12, 2004. The first season was 13 episodes, while the later seasons consisted of 22 episodes each. The show focuses on six best friends living in Manhattan: Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

4. Everybody Loves Raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond is an American sitcom that aired on CBS from 1996 to 2005. The show starred Ray Romano as the title character and Patricia Heaton as his wife, Debra. The show focused on their lives together in suburban New Jersey, where they lived with their three children. The show won five Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and received nominations for seven Primetime Emmy Awards.

5. Frasier

Frasier is an American sitcom that ran on NBC from 1997 to 2004. The show revolves around a psychiatrist, Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), and his brother Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). It centers mainly on their relationships with their family members and their interactions with co-workers and patients.

6. Home Improvement

Home Improvement is an American sitcom that began airing on Fox from 1991 to 1999. The show stars Tim Allen as Tim Taylor, a handyman fixing old houses and making them appear presentable again. He has a close relationship with his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) and their three children. The show was nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning eight.

7. Roseanne

Roseanne was a sitcom that aired from 1988-1997 on ABC. The show revolved around Roseanne Barr's character Roseanne, her husband Dan (John Goodman), and their three children: Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), and DJ (Michael Fishman), plus Roseanne's younger sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). The show became famous for its use of profanity and its controversial characters.

The above shows are our all-time favorites, although there are many more great TV sitcoms we love, such as the classic series I Love Lucy and MASH.

So, what are your favorite TV sitcoms?

References/Attributions:

TV Guide's 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time

Sitcoms: The 101 Greatest TV Comedies of All Time

_________________________

