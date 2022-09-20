Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)

Memphis, Tennessee, is a bustling metropolitan area home to over 700,000 people.

Beale Street in Memphis, famous for blues music. Image by Bruce Emmerling /Pixabay

Memphis is also the largest city in the mid-south region of the United States. Throughout its history, Memphis has earned itself a reputation as a cultural center and has had many famous residents, such as Elvis Presley. It has many popular restaurants, nightlife, and shopping options for locals and visitors.

Downtown Memphis has many bars and restaurants within walking distance of one another. Locals and tourists alike frequent these establishments. Some of the most popular locations for dining in Memphis include Jim's Place Restaurant & Bar, Fratelli's Garden Cafe, Marlowe's Ribs & Restaurant, Maciel's Tortas & Tacos, the Soul Fish Cafe, Aldo's Pizza Pies - Downtown, and many other excellent places to eat. Various Memphis sports teams also have unique bars within their stadiums, which offer great food, drinks, and entertainment for everyone.

Aside from dining, visitors can also enjoy natural scenery while spending time in Memphis. The Mississippi riverfront area is home to a 9-hole golf course and a paved walkway that stretches along the water. Many parks are nearby, including Overton Park, Shelby Farms Park, Tom Lee Park, Wolf River Greenway, and many other great parks. This area also has many historic buildings, such as Overton Square and Cooper-Young Station, which look beautiful at night. Several museums in the area also feature local history. These include the National Civil Rights Museum, African American Heritage Center, Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Memphis Museum of Science and History, and many other excellent museums and cultural centers.

Arts and culture are also prevalent in Memphis. The city was home to many renowned celebrities like Andy Griffith, Elvis Presley, Justin Timberlake, Morgan Freeman, Aretha Franklin, Cybill Shepherd, Kathy Bates, Isaac Hayes, Shannen Doherty, Ric Flair, Leslie Jones, George Hamilton, and Memphis Slim. And if you are a fan of blues music, be sure to visit the world-famous Beale Street.

There are also numerous cultural institutions, such as the Playhouse on the Square and the Dixon Gallery of Art & Nature + Culture. Furthermore, Memphis holds several music festivals, including Greater Than Games, Summer Solstice concerts, and many other concerts throughout the year. These festivals demonstrate residents' pride in their artistic talents and deeply rooted cultural heritage.

A visit to Memphis is an opportunity to experience art, culture, and natural beauty within a thriving metropolitan area. Many tourists visit this mid-south city every year to soak up its unique blend of history, traditions, and culture. Whether you're visiting as a local or from afar, there's plenty to do in this exciting city!

