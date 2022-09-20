The World's Most Dangerous Animals (Opinion)

For good reasons, many people fear the creatures with which we share our planet.

Lion on the prowl in the wilds of Africa. Image by Simon Bardet / Pixabay

People have a natural wariness of the animals that inhabit the earth. Most of these fears are warranted; some animals are much more dangerous than others. Some can kill in just a few seconds, and others can cause widespread destruction. In this essay, we'll look at the world's most dangerous animals and discuss why humans have such a deep-rooted distrust of them.

When thinking about the world's most dangerous animals, many people think of lions, tigers, and other fanged felines. These majestic creatures are apex predators atop the food chain and can quickly incapacitate prey with fatal bites. Although these animals are notorious for their fatal bite, that isn't their only threat. They're also known for their speed and strength, which they use to hunt down their prey and bring them back to their dens for dinner. In addition, since they're apex predators, lions are also known to attack humans when hungry--which has led to their near total extinction in some parts of Africa.

In addition, carnivorous plants such as the tarantula and gorgon arachnids can cause death through venomous stings instead of actual attacks on flesh. Humans have learned how to manipulate nature and use its deadliest elements against us when we're not careful. Many prefer setting their fear of dangerous animals toward artificial creations like robots or computers.

One significant danger posed by maneaters is that they can kill groups of people in rapid succession. These maneaters often target human hunters and farmers who've gone too far off a safe path. They wait for unsuspecting victims to enter their deadly domain before pouncing and killing them. Since these predators are opportunistic hunters, they have no trouble targeting vulnerable prey like infants or older people first before jumping to more serious targets like adults. These maneaters are death incarnate on two legs; we should never underestimate a foe when his goal is our demise!

Here is our list of the world's most dangerous animals:

1. Lion

Lions have never been known as man's best friend. A lion's favorite food is antelope meat, but they also enjoy eating zebras, wildebeests, monkeys, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles, deer, buffalo, elephants, rhinos, and humans. Lions live in groups called prides, where males may range over hundreds of square miles and females stay close to their cubs. When lions hunt together, it's called a pride kill.

2. Tiger

Tigers are the world's largest predatory cats and eat everything from small animals to big game and humans. Tigers prefer to live in grasslands, thick forests, and tropical jungles. They're solitary hunters who stalk prey and then pounce on them. Once they get hold of their victim, tigers use their powerful jaws to rip open its belly and devour the entrails.

3. African Elephant

Elephants are gentle giants that live in herds called clans. They love fresh water and spend time bathing in rivers and lakes. Elephants don't fear people. They often approach people to greet them and rub trunks against them. But don't make them angry, or you may have to run for your life!

4. Rhinoceros

Rhinoceroses are horned mammals that look just like bulls. They're famous for their horns, which can grow up to 11 inches long! Rhinos are vegetarians who graze on grasses, shrubs, trees, bushes, vines, herbs, fruits, flowers, and fungi—even each other if necessary. If they become angry, they can be a severe danger to humans.

5. Cheetah

Cheetahs are fast runners that run at speeds of up to 70 mph. They're native to Africa and Asia and can leap 10 feet straight into the air. Their spots help identify them in the dark. If very hungry, a cheetah will attack a human.

6. Black Mamba

Black mambas are likely the deadliest snakes in the world. A black mamba's venom is 50 times stronger than cyanide. If bitten, apply pressure above the bite location until medical help arrives. Do not remove constricting objects around the neck area.

7. Komodo Dragon

Komodos are giant lizards that live on the islands of Indonesia. They're one of the biggest lizards in the world, with adults reaching 12 ft. in length. They eat crabs, fish, turtles, birds, eggs, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, and other komodos. Humans should steer clear of komodo dragons.

Even though we've eliminated many dangerous animals from our daily lives, others persist in causing destruction. Some of these creatures are more dangerous than others due to natural traits like speed or lethal bites or because they're capable of targeting humans directly.

In addition, certain animals have led brutal lifestyles where they consume other living creatures. The world's most dangerous animals may not be as prevalent as they once were because we've learned how to mitigate many of their deadliest traits thanks to science.

But many -- animals and people alike -- believe that humans are the most dangerous animals on our planet!

