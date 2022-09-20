The World's Most Dangerous Animals (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

For good reasons, many people fear the creatures with which we share our planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iax6H_0i1yXOrc00
Lion on the prowl in the wilds of Africa.Image by Simon Bardet / Pixabay

People have a natural wariness of the animals that inhabit the earth. Most of these fears are warranted; some animals are much more dangerous than others. Some can kill in just a few seconds, and others can cause widespread destruction. In this essay, we'll look at the world's most dangerous animals and discuss why humans have such a deep-rooted distrust of them.

When thinking about the world's most dangerous animals, many people think of lions, tigers, and other fanged felines. These majestic creatures are apex predators atop the food chain and can quickly incapacitate prey with fatal bites. Although these animals are notorious for their fatal bite, that isn't their only threat. They're also known for their speed and strength, which they use to hunt down their prey and bring them back to their dens for dinner. In addition, since they're apex predators, lions are also known to attack humans when hungry--which has led to their near total extinction in some parts of Africa.

In addition, carnivorous plants such as the tarantula and gorgon arachnids can cause death through venomous stings instead of actual attacks on flesh. Humans have learned how to manipulate nature and use its deadliest elements against us when we're not careful. Many prefer setting their fear of dangerous animals toward artificial creations like robots or computers.

One significant danger posed by maneaters is that they can kill groups of people in rapid succession. These maneaters often target human hunters and farmers who've gone too far off a safe path. They wait for unsuspecting victims to enter their deadly domain before pouncing and killing them. Since these predators are opportunistic hunters, they have no trouble targeting vulnerable prey like infants or older people first before jumping to more serious targets like adults. These maneaters are death incarnate on two legs; we should never underestimate a foe when his goal is our demise!

Here is our list of the world's most dangerous animals:

1. Lion

Lions have never been known as man's best friend. A lion's favorite food is antelope meat, but they also enjoy eating zebras, wildebeests, monkeys, giraffes, hippos, crocodiles, deer, buffalo, elephants, rhinos, and humans. Lions live in groups called prides, where males may range over hundreds of square miles and females stay close to their cubs. When lions hunt together, it's called a pride kill.

2. Tiger

Tigers are the world's largest predatory cats and eat everything from small animals to big game and humans. Tigers prefer to live in grasslands, thick forests, and tropical jungles. They're solitary hunters who stalk prey and then pounce on them. Once they get hold of their victim, tigers use their powerful jaws to rip open its belly and devour the entrails.

3. African Elephant

Elephants are gentle giants that live in herds called clans. They love fresh water and spend time bathing in rivers and lakes. Elephants don't fear people. They often approach people to greet them and rub trunks against them. But don't make them angry, or you may have to run for your life!

4. Rhinoceros

Rhinoceroses are horned mammals that look just like bulls. They're famous for their horns, which can grow up to 11 inches long! Rhinos are vegetarians who graze on grasses, shrubs, trees, bushes, vines, herbs, fruits, flowers, and fungi—even each other if necessary. If they become angry, they can be a severe danger to humans.

5. Cheetah

Cheetahs are fast runners that run at speeds of up to 70 mph. They're native to Africa and Asia and can leap 10 feet straight into the air. Their spots help identify them in the dark. If very hungry, a cheetah will attack a human.

6. Black Mamba

Black mambas are likely the deadliest snakes in the world. A black mamba's venom is 50 times stronger than cyanide. If bitten, apply pressure above the bite location until medical help arrives. Do not remove constricting objects around the neck area.

7. Komodo Dragon

Komodos are giant lizards that live on the islands of Indonesia. They're one of the biggest lizards in the world, with adults reaching 12 ft. in length. They eat crabs, fish, turtles, birds, eggs, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, and other komodos. Humans should steer clear of komodo dragons.

Even though we've eliminated many dangerous animals from our daily lives, others persist in causing destruction. Some of these creatures are more dangerous than others due to natural traits like speed or lethal bites or because they're capable of targeting humans directly.

In addition, certain animals have led brutal lifestyles where they consume other living creatures. The world's most dangerous animals may not be as prevalent as they once were because we've learned how to mitigate many of their deadliest traits thanks to science.

But many -- animals and people alike -- believe that humans are the most dangerous animals on our planet!

References/Attributions:

Nature's Deadliest Creatures Visual Encyclopedia

The Magnificent Book of Dangerous Animals

Dangerous Animals: The World's Most Deadly Creatures

The Most Dangerous Animal

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and You Can Start Earning Good Money.

JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# most dangerous animals# dangerous animals# animals# wildlife# worlds most dangerous animals

Comments / 15

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
1389 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Make Money While You Sleep

Many people wish they could make money while they sleep. The truth is, they can. However, most work requires a conscious effort. The world of online commerce allows people to make money without waking up. People can create online stores or businesses that generate passive income. For example, a person could earn money by hosting data on a server at night and then selling the space to someone else. Additionally, people can make money from electronic devices that run in sleep mode.

Read full story

Homer Simpson's Funny Philosophy of Life

Homer Simpson has said many things in the long-running TV series ‘The Simpsons’ that add up to a warped but hilarious life philosophy. Homer Simpson peering out at the world.Image by Spital_Emmental from Pixabay.

Read full story

Learn With Free Online Classes

Learning is a lifelong process. It can be difficult to focus and study when you are young. However, it's essential to study every day as you get older. Learning online helps you achieve your educational goals.

Read full story
1 comments

I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'

The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
7 comments

All-Time Favorite Sitcoms (Opinion)

When people think of television, they often think of sitcoms. The genre is integral to modern art, culture, and society. Seinfeld stars: Jerry Seinfeld (upper left); Jason Alexander (upper right); Michael Richards (lower right); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (lower left)Seinfeld. (2022, September 18). In Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

All-Time Favorite Country Music Songs (Opinion)

Country music is a popular genre of music found primarily in the United States and Canada. Country music superstar Garth Brooks performing.By Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker - CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
10 comments
Memphis, TN

Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)

Memphis, Tennessee, is a bustling metropolitan area home to over 700,000 people. Beale Street in Memphis, famous for blues music.Image by Bruce Emmerling /Pixabay. Memphis is also the largest city in the mid-south region of the United States. Throughout its history, Memphis has earned itself a reputation as a cultural center and has had many famous residents, such as Elvis Presley. It has many popular restaurants, nightlife, and shopping options for locals and visitors.

Read full story
5 comments

All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)

Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks. There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.

Read full story
10 comments

Please Stop The Whining (Opinion)

Sometimes, whining seems like the national pastime. We run across whiners everywhere. They’re easy to spot and incredibly annoying. We might even be one of them. Quote about whining.Pinterest heartfeltquotes.blogspot.com. Fair Use provision of U.S. Copyright Law.

Read full story

Race Relations in America (Opinion)

Race relations in America are a subject of worldwide interest and concern due to the country's history of slavery, racial violence, and discrimination. Reverend Al Sharpton speaking at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks in August 2020.By Parker Miller from Washington, DC - DSC_0008, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
12 comments

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.

Read full story

The Funniest Movies (Opinion)

Everybody loves a good comedy; it tickles our funnybone and makes us laugh until we cry. A woman laughing at a funny movie while eating popcorn.Image by Jan Vašek / Pixabay. The word comedy comes from the Greek word komedy, which means to make fun of or ridicule. In addition, Merriam-Webster's online dictionary defines comedy as a tony or amusing series of incidents or characters. So clearly, a lot of thought goes into creating a good comedy.

Read full story

Real-Life Heroes Who Became Villains (Opinion)

It's a story we all know well: the hero who falls from grace, the one corrupted by power or greed, and becomes a villain. But what about the heroes who never became villains? What about the ones who did the right thing, even when it was hard, and never faltered? These are real-life heroes who deserve to be honored.

Read full story
1 comments

Ways to Make Money Online

There are various methods for you to make money online. Woman excited about making money online.Image by Tumisu / Pixabay. One easy way for you to make money online is through affiliate marketing. You don't need any particular skills or experience to get started. You only need a web browser, and you're ready to go. Many companies offer affiliate programs, and once you've signed up to become their affiliate, they'll give you links to track sales and commissions earned. You earn a commission when visitors click on those links and buy products.

Read full story
1 comments

The First African Woman Billionaire

But Isabel dos Santos is currently fighting a battle in the courts to release a substantial amount of her assets frozen by the Angola and Portugal governments. Isabel dos SantosBy Nuno Coimbra — Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
72 comments

Don’t Get Hit By A Car Like I Did

Trust me. You won't enjoy the experience of getting hit by a car. Reflection of person running.Photo by Holger Link / Unsplash. I had the terrible luck of being involved on the wrong end of a hit-and-run incident. And my life changed dramatically because of it.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.

Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)

The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy