All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)

Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks.

There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.

Here are the all-time best songs:

1. "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin

2. "Imagine" by John Lennon

3. "Hey Jude" by The Beatles

4. "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

5. "Yesterday" by The Beatles

6. "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan

7. “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

8. "Hotel California" by The Eagles

9. "Born to Run" by Bruce Springsteen

10. "Smells Like Teen Spirit" by Nirvana

There are a lot of other great songs that could have made this list, but these are some of the all-time best. These songs are still popular and beloved by fans today. There's something on this list for everyone.

Conclusion

What makes a song great? Why are some songs forgotten and others stand the test of time? There is no definitive answer, but a great song must have a certain something that makes it stick in people's minds. It might be the singer's voice, the lyrics, the melody, or the beat. Whatever it is, the best songs of all time have something special that keeps people coming back for more. These are the tunes that made us want to sing or hum along.

Which songs would be on your all-time best list?

