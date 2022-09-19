Race relations in America are a subject of worldwide interest and concern due to the country's history of slavery, racial violence, and discrimination.

Reverend Al Sharpton speaking at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks in August 2020. By Parker Miller from Washington, DC - DSC_0008, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia.

Race relations in the United States were significantly damaged during the 1950s and 1960s. However, race relations have improved considerably over time due to numerous factors, including increased intercultural understanding, positive interactions, and government intervention. Regardless of current trends, improving race relations should be a priority for everyone because doing so leads to more constructive relationships and happier, better-informed citizens.

One way to improve race relations is to teach people about other cultures. This allows people to understand racial differences and appreciate different cultures. It also helps people understand that there is not one unified human culture; instead, every culture has its unique traditions and beliefs. Understanding other cultures can make people more tolerant of people who are different from them and less likely to judge others based on their skin color or accent. Increased cultural awareness leads to more positive race relations.

Another way to improve race relations is to participate in intercultural events and meet new people. This exposes people to different backgrounds and cultures and lets them experience life from other perspectives. It also gives them new ideas that can spark new ways of thinking in people who are open-minded enough to embrace new ideas. Experiencing different cultures and meeting new people through these interactions can help change the way people think about the world and themselves.

Another way to improve race relations is to ensure everyone has access to resources like healthcare and housing regardless of race. This solves two problems: first, it ensures that all races have access to resources that help them live healthy lives; second, it ensures that all races have access to adequate housing so they can live where they want without discrimination. Ensuring that healthcare and housing are available to all races helps eliminate social problems like homelessness and homelessness among minorities since these problems are often tied to socioeconomic status.

Although interracial events can create bonds between cultures, they can also cause disharmony if the circumstances are exclusive or discriminatory. Some events may be exclusive since they focus on one particular group or may be discriminatory since they favor one group over another. For example, an exclusive event may favor white people over non-white people since this event is only for white attendees. A discriminatory event may favor those who speak a particular language over those who speak a different language since it is only for those who speak English. Events like these create disharmony instead of positive relationships because they create divisions rather than bring people together.

Although unexpected encounters can lead to positive relationships, they can also lead down rabbit holes if those encounters are violent or occur during wartime when one party is seen as the aggressor instead of the victim. For example, many slave narratives depict slave owners as victims of violence, while many anti-white narratives depict whites as violent towards other groups in America's history. Violence in unexpected situations can create negative relationships instead of positive ones.

Improving race relations may require government intervention since discriminatory housing laws often exclude minorities from high-value properties. Creating affordable healthcare requires government involvement since the private sector has proven ineffective at providing affordable healthcare for all Americans regardless of race or income level. Although this contradicts some personal beliefs, ensuring everyone has access to resources like healthcare and housing regardless of race helps improve everyone's quality of life so everyone can enjoy a healthy existence regardless of their skin color or background.

Although interracial events can create bonds between cultures, they can also cause disharmony if the circumstances are exclusive or discriminatory. Although unexpected encounters can lead to positive relationships, they can also lead down rabbit holes if those encounters are violent or occur when one party is seen as the aggressor instead of the victim.

On the other hand, ensuring everyone has access to resources like healthcare and housing, regardless of race, helps solve two problems. First, it ensures that all races have access to resources that help them live healthy lives; second, it ensures that all races have access to adequate housing so they can live where they want without discrimination.

Both solutions help create positive relationships instead of negative ones by providing everyone with what they need so they can interact peacefully with others instead of discriminating against them based on their skin color or background.

