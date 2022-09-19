Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

One of the giants of America’s Jazz Age

Bessie Smith. Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten

The Jazz Age

Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.

Empress of the Blues

One of those singers was the extremely popular Bessie Smith (April 15, 1894 — September 26, 1937), whose nickname was ‘the Empress of the Blues’ (she was also called ‘the Queen of the Blues’).

Music historians regard her as not only a major influence on other blues singers and jazz vocalists of her time, but as one of the greatest singers of the Jazz Era, or any era for that matter. Without a doubt, Bessie Smith was the most popular female singer of the 1920s and 1930s.

St. Louis Blues

Bessie Smith overcame extreme poverty in her family and became a huge recording star. When the Great Depression happened in 1929, she branched out that year, appearing on Broadway in Pansy and in the film St. Louis Blues, in which she sang the title song that was written by the famous W.C. Handy.

“I’ve been poor and I’ve been rich, and rich is better. “

— Bessie Smith

Billie Smith Performs

You can watch her performance in the film St. Louis Blues here.

This is a video montage from 1925 of her singing St. Louis Blues while accompanied by the incomparable Louis Armstrong. The video also shows some great old photos of the author’s hometown St. Louis in the early 20th century.

A Tragic End

Bessie Smith’s successful career continued until 1937 when tragedy struck. She was a passenger in an automobile that crashed and killed her at 43.

But fortunately, her beautiful singing lives on through various media that are easily accessible nowadays.

“It’s a long old road, but I know I’m gonna find the end.”

— Bessie Smith

