Real-Life Heroes Who Became Villains (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

It's a story we all know well: the hero who falls from grace, the one corrupted by power or greed, and becomes a villain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRX1y_0hyl7Q0f00
Villain lurking.Image by Mark / Pixabay

But what about the heroes who never became villains? What about the ones who did the right thing, even when it was hard, and never faltered? These are real-life heroes who deserve to be honored.

People like Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for his beliefs and then became the first black president of South Africa. Or Mahatma Gandhi, who led the Indian people to independence through nonviolent protests. Some modern-day heroes, like the Parkland shooting survivors, have spoken out against gun violence despite facing bullying and death threats.

These people make the world a better place, even when things seem to be at their worst. They are the ones we should look up to and emulate because they never give up, no matter how tough things get. So the next time you feel down, remember these real-life heroes and be inspired by their strength and courage.

What makes a hero? Is it the act of saving someone from danger? Or is it the journey that a person takes to become a hero? There are many different types of heroes and ways for a hero to become a villain.

Some people become villains because they are forced into it. They may be abuse or neglect victims, eventually becoming angry and bitter. The world may have rejected them, and they turn to crime as a way to get revenge.

Others become villains because they choose to be. They may enjoy the power and excitement that comes with being a villain. They may have a taste for violence or cruelty and find pleasure in inflicting pain on others.

And then there are the heroes who become villains because they lose their way. They may start with the best intentions but eventually become corrupted by power or greed. They may forget the values they once held dear and begin to do terrible things.

No matter what causes a hero to become a villain, it's always tragic. These people have the potential to do great things, but they choose the wrong path. They often cause a great deal of harm to innocent people, and they can never go back to being the heroes they once were. The most famous example in American history is Benedict Arnold, a military hero until he became a traitorous villain by switching to the British side during the American Revolution.

Conclusion

Some people may argue that once a hero, always a hero. However, what happens when a once beloved hero turns into a villain? In some cases, heroes can become villains overnight, tarnishing their previous heroic deeds. This can often be due to greed, power, or a lack of morality. Whatever the reason, these fallen heroes usually have a much harder road back to redemption.

References/Attributions:

The Life of Benedict Arnold; His Patriotism and His Treason

Nelson Mandela

Mahatma Gandhi: Nonviolent Power in Action

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and You Can Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# heroes# villains# heroes and villains# real life heroes# real life heroes who became vi

Comments / 1

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
1389 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Make Money While You Sleep

Many people wish they could make money while they sleep. The truth is, they can. However, most work requires a conscious effort. The world of online commerce allows people to make money without waking up. People can create online stores or businesses that generate passive income. For example, a person could earn money by hosting data on a server at night and then selling the space to someone else. Additionally, people can make money from electronic devices that run in sleep mode.

Read full story

Homer Simpson's Funny Philosophy of Life

Homer Simpson has said many things in the long-running TV series ‘The Simpsons’ that add up to a warped but hilarious life philosophy. Homer Simpson peering out at the world.Image by Spital_Emmental from Pixabay.

Read full story

Learn With Free Online Classes

Learning is a lifelong process. It can be difficult to focus and study when you are young. However, it's essential to study every day as you get older. Learning online helps you achieve your educational goals.

Read full story
1 comments

I Survived Marine Corps Boot Camp 'Shark Attacks'

The intense experience of U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Boot Camp is one I'll never forget. A Marine Corps Drill Instructor yells at a new recruit.By Staff Sergeant J.L. Wright Jr. — www.usmc.mil images, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
7 comments

All-Time Favorite Sitcoms (Opinion)

When people think of television, they often think of sitcoms. The genre is integral to modern art, culture, and society. Seinfeld stars: Jerry Seinfeld (upper left); Jason Alexander (upper right); Michael Richards (lower right); Julia Louis-Dreyfus (lower left)Seinfeld. (2022, September 18). In Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

All-Time Favorite Country Music Songs (Opinion)

Country music is a popular genre of music found primarily in the United States and Canada. Country music superstar Garth Brooks performing.By Steve Jurvetson - edited by CPacker - CC BY 2.0.

Read full story
10 comments
Memphis, TN

Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)

Memphis, Tennessee, is a bustling metropolitan area home to over 700,000 people. Beale Street in Memphis, famous for blues music.Image by Bruce Emmerling /Pixabay. Memphis is also the largest city in the mid-south region of the United States. Throughout its history, Memphis has earned itself a reputation as a cultural center and has had many famous residents, such as Elvis Presley. It has many popular restaurants, nightlife, and shopping options for locals and visitors.

Read full story
5 comments

The World's Most Dangerous Animals (Opinion)

For good reasons, many people fear the creatures with which we share our planet. Lion on the prowl in the wilds of Africa.Image by Simon Bardet / Pixabay. People have a natural wariness of the animals that inhabit the earth. Most of these fears are warranted; some animals are much more dangerous than others. Some can kill in just a few seconds, and others can cause widespread destruction. In this essay, we'll look at the world's most dangerous animals and discuss why humans have such a deep-rooted distrust of them.

Read full story
15 comments

All-Time Best Songs (Opinion)

Best songs are always up for debate, but we feel confident in these picks. There are countless best song lists, but everyone has their own opinion on the best songs. To try and compile a definitive list of the all-time best songs, we consulted several different sources and averaged out the rankings to come up with this list.

Read full story
10 comments

Please Stop The Whining (Opinion)

Sometimes, whining seems like the national pastime. We run across whiners everywhere. They’re easy to spot and incredibly annoying. We might even be one of them. Quote about whining.Pinterest heartfeltquotes.blogspot.com. Fair Use provision of U.S. Copyright Law.

Read full story

Race Relations in America (Opinion)

Race relations in America are a subject of worldwide interest and concern due to the country's history of slavery, racial violence, and discrimination. Reverend Al Sharpton speaking at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks in August 2020.By Parker Miller from Washington, DC - DSC_0008, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
12 comments

Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues

Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.

Read full story

The Funniest Movies (Opinion)

Everybody loves a good comedy; it tickles our funnybone and makes us laugh until we cry. A woman laughing at a funny movie while eating popcorn.Image by Jan Vašek / Pixabay. The word comedy comes from the Greek word komedy, which means to make fun of or ridicule. In addition, Merriam-Webster's online dictionary defines comedy as a tony or amusing series of incidents or characters. So clearly, a lot of thought goes into creating a good comedy.

Read full story

Ways to Make Money Online

There are various methods for you to make money online. Woman excited about making money online.Image by Tumisu / Pixabay. One easy way for you to make money online is through affiliate marketing. You don't need any particular skills or experience to get started. You only need a web browser, and you're ready to go. Many companies offer affiliate programs, and once you've signed up to become their affiliate, they'll give you links to track sales and commissions earned. You earn a commission when visitors click on those links and buy products.

Read full story
1 comments

The First African Woman Billionaire

But Isabel dos Santos is currently fighting a battle in the courts to release a substantial amount of her assets frozen by the Angola and Portugal governments. Isabel dos SantosBy Nuno Coimbra — Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
72 comments

Don’t Get Hit By A Car Like I Did

Trust me. You won't enjoy the experience of getting hit by a car. Reflection of person running.Photo by Holger Link / Unsplash. I had the terrible luck of being involved on the wrong end of a hit-and-run incident. And my life changed dramatically because of it.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.

Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)

The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy