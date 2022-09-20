Real-Life Heroes Who Became Villains (Opinion)

It's a story we all know well: the hero who falls from grace, the one corrupted by power or greed, and becomes a villain.

But what about the heroes who never became villains? What about the ones who did the right thing, even when it was hard, and never faltered? These are real-life heroes who deserve to be honored.

People like Nelson Mandela, who spent 27 years in prison for his beliefs and then became the first black president of South Africa. Or Mahatma Gandhi, who led the Indian people to independence through nonviolent protests. Some modern-day heroes, like the Parkland shooting survivors, have spoken out against gun violence despite facing bullying and death threats.

These people make the world a better place, even when things seem to be at their worst. They are the ones we should look up to and emulate because they never give up, no matter how tough things get. So the next time you feel down, remember these real-life heroes and be inspired by their strength and courage.

What makes a hero? Is it the act of saving someone from danger? Or is it the journey that a person takes to become a hero? There are many different types of heroes and ways for a hero to become a villain.

Some people become villains because they are forced into it. They may be abuse or neglect victims, eventually becoming angry and bitter. The world may have rejected them, and they turn to crime as a way to get revenge.

Others become villains because they choose to be. They may enjoy the power and excitement that comes with being a villain. They may have a taste for violence or cruelty and find pleasure in inflicting pain on others.

And then there are the heroes who become villains because they lose their way. They may start with the best intentions but eventually become corrupted by power or greed. They may forget the values they once held dear and begin to do terrible things.

No matter what causes a hero to become a villain, it's always tragic. These people have the potential to do great things, but they choose the wrong path. They often cause a great deal of harm to innocent people, and they can never go back to being the heroes they once were. The most famous example in American history is Benedict Arnold, a military hero until he became a traitorous villain by switching to the British side during the American Revolution.

Conclusion

Some people may argue that once a hero, always a hero. However, what happens when a once beloved hero turns into a villain? In some cases, heroes can become villains overnight, tarnishing their previous heroic deeds. This can often be due to greed, power, or a lack of morality. Whatever the reason, these fallen heroes usually have a much harder road back to redemption.

