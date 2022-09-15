The First African Woman Billionaire

But Isabel dos Santos is currently fighting a battle in the courts to release a substantial amount of her assets frozen by the Angola and Portugal governments.

When you think of billionaires, well-known mega-rich tycoons such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg readily come to mind. But the name Isabel dos Santos may not automatically pop up on your list of billionaires.

However, Forbes listed her as a billionaire until January 2021. Then they removed her from their ranking of billionaires after the Angolan government froze her assets in that country. In January 2020, the Angolan government charged her with embezzlement and money laundering.

To make matters worse for Ms. dos Santos, in April 2020, a Lisbon, Portugal, court froze her assets in the Portuguese cable television and broadband firm Nos. Angolan authorities.

The authorities in these two countries claimed she received stakes in banks and a telecom firm through her father when he was president of Angola.

Isabel dos Santos denied all charges and filed a legal complaint in a London court that accuses current Angolan President João Lourenç of "conspiracy to seize her assets."

She reportedly has secret recordings of several high-ranking Angolan officials, which allegedly contain proof that a group within the Angolan government developed a plan "designed to coordinate a campaign to seize her assets."

Her assets' freezing has all the earmarks of a political powerplay by Angola's male-dominated current government against the massively wealthy daughter of their political rival, former President José Eduardo dos Santos.

So who exactly is Isabel dos Santos? Married with three children, she is the eldest child of Angola's former president, dos Santos. She studied in England and graduated from King's College London before returning to Angola in the early 1990s to join her father and pursue business interests in Angola and Portugal, including media, finance, the energy industry, telecommunications, and retail.

She proved extraordinarily talented and adept at succeeding in her business ventures, which she steadily expanded over 20 years. During that timeframe, she made several significant investments in high-profile enterprises in Angola and abroad, especially in Portugal.

In recent years she accumulated an impressive set of holdings, including Condis (retail); Unitel International Holdings (telecommunications); Santoro Finance; Trans Africa Investment Services (diamonds); Esperanza Holding B.V. (energy, oil, etc.); and Banco BPI. Of these, she has focused much of her efforts of late on growing her holdings in telecommunications.

Isabel dos Santos was so successful in her various business endeavors that she reached the $2 billion U.S. dollar mark in personal wealth in 2013. That achievement gave her the distinction of being Africa's first woman billionaire and a ranking on Forbes' list of billionaires. However, as mentioned above, Forbes no longer has her on its list of billionaires.

She proved to everyone that she is not only a highly successful businesswoman but that she ranks at the top of the success charts, regardless of gender. She was a significant force to be reckoned with in the business world.

It'll be fascinating to see how this high-stakes drama plays out. But Isabel dos Santos doesn't appear to be someone who will fold easily, especially after so many years of hard work building her financial empire.

It wouldn't be surprising to see her return to the ranks of Forbes' billionaires at some point in the not-too-distant future.

