Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.

Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.

Enjoying a delicious steak. Image by Ji-yeon Yun / Pixabay

Washington, D.C., is a city that is rich in history and culture. And, of course, just like any other city, it has its share of fabulous restaurants. Whether you're looking for a place to eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Washington, D.C., has something to offer everyone.

Choosing a restaurant in Washington, D.C., can seem daunting. With so many different cultures represented, where do you even start? To make your decision a little bit easier, we have compiled a list of our favorite restaurants in the city.

There's no better place than Dunkin' Donuts for a quick and tasty breakfast. Dunkin' Donuts is a nationwide chain specializing in coffee and donuts. They have locations all over Washington, D.C. Want something more substantial? Then try one of the many breakfast places in the city. Some popular breakfast places include Comet Ping Pong, Ben's Chili Bowl, and Sally's Middle Name.

For lunch, there are plenty of great options to choose from. If you're in the mood for Mexican food, head to Tortilla Coast or District Taco. Or if you want some pizza, try Comet Ping Pong or Matchbox. Want something a bit more exotic? Then try Ethiopic.

For dinner, there are even more great options to choose from. If you want to stay in the Mexican food genre, try El Centro or Oyamel. If you'd like to try Indian food, head to Rasika or Passage to India (in nearby Bethesda, Maryland). For something a bit more adventurous, try Zola or Fogo de Chao.

If you are looking for a delicious Italian meal, head to Obelisk. This restaurant is located in Dupont Circle and is known for its fresh, homemade pasta.

If you are in the mood for some Asian cuisine, Songbyrd is the place to go. This trendy spot in Adams Morgan serves up sushi, bowls, and noodles to delight your taste buds. Another great option is Soi 38, which offers a wide variety of Thai dishes that are perfectly cooked.

If you are looking for a casual dining experience, it's worth visiting Busboys and Poets (not too far away in Baltimore, Maryland). This eclectic restaurant serves Southern classics like fried chicken, shrimp, and grits, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. Another great option is Founding Farmers, located in the Dupont Circle neighborhood and known for its sustainable farming practices and farm-to-table dishes.

Whatever kind of food you are craving, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that's a good match for you. So go ahead and explore all the great food the city offers!

Conclusion

If you're looking for great food, you don't have to look any further than Washington, D.C. From Ethiopian cuisine to classic American steak houses, Washington D.C. has something to offer everyone. So whether you're a native Washingtonian or just visiting, check out some of these fantastic places to eat.

Bon Appetit!

