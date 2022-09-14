Saint Louis, MO

Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FyAEq_0huzS93900
The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay

From fine dining establishments to unique mom-and-pop shops, St. Louis has something for everyone, whether you want a juicy steak or a mouth-watering pizza. From trendy new restaurants to classic dive bars, these are the best places to eat in and around St. Louis:

The Schlafly Tap Room - This popular brewery offers a variety of traditional and innovative American dishes, and the taproom has something for everyone.

Gus' Pretzels - This St. Louis institution is a great place to grab a bite while exploring the city. It's known for its fresh, delicious pretzels.

The Hill - This historic district is home to some of the city's best and most affordable Italian restaurants.

The Broadway Oyster Bar - This seafood spot is a local favorite and offers one of the best Cajun-inspired menus.

The City Coffeehouse & Creperie - This cozy cafe is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious crepe and a cup of coffee.

Blueberry Hill - This St. Louis institution is known for its excellent burgers and retro atmosphere and is a must-visit for music lovers with its extensive collection of records.

Fratelli's - This family-owned Italian restaurant offers a wide variety of classic dishes that are perfect for any occasion.

Pappy's Smokehouse - This barbecue joint is one of the most popular restaurants in the city and is known for its delicious, slow-smoked meats.

Pi - This upscale pizzeria is a favorite among locals and offers a wide variety of delicious pies.

Bolyard's Meat & Provisions - This butcher shop and deli is the perfect place to enjoy a sandwich or a delicious piece of meat.

Central Table - This farm-to-table restaurant is in the heart of St. Louis's Central West End neighborhood. Although their menu changes with the seasons, Central Table always features fresh, local ingredients.

The Crow's Nest - This historic St. Louis bar is a favorite among locals. The Crow's Nest is known for its impressive whiskey collection and delicious food. The pub grub is a particular favorite.

Giuseppe's Pizzeria - This family-owned pizzeria has been serving delicious pies for over 25 years. Giuseppe's is known for its wide variety of toppings, fresh ingredients, and crispy crust.

Hiro Asian Kitchen - This modern Asian restaurant is a favorite among locals and visitors. Hiro offers a wide variety of sushi, noodles, and other Asian favorites. The restaurant also has a great cocktail menu.

Mission Taco Joint - This trendy taco joint is a favorite among St. Louis foodies. Mission Taco Joint offers a wide variety of tacos, from traditional favorites to more exotic options. The restaurant also has a great selection of tequila.

Conclusion

There are many great places to eat in and around St. Louis, so you can't go wrong finding something you'll like. Checkers is the place to go if you want a great burger, but if you are looking for Mexican food, La Vallesana is a must-try.

Bon appetit!

__________________________________

