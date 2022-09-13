Saint Louis, MO

Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis Cardinals

Terry Mansfield

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to be among the most successful teams in baseball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oxWj_0htHjEMJ00
Insignia on cap of St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.By Unknown author - St. Louis Cardinals, Public Domain

The St. Louis Cardinals are an iconic Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise whose logo is recognizable among all baseball fans. Their rich organizational history includes 11 World Series championships and historic players such as Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, along with many past greats such as Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, and Stan Musial, who have helped them sustain a prolonged period of success.

From 1902 through 1952, Major League Baseball experienced a half-century of stability. During that timeframe, no franchises moved, no franchises were established or closed, and none moved. During this time, As the westernmost and southernmost major league franchise, the Cardinals were geographically closest to anyone who lived southwest from Savannah, Georgia, through Midstate Illinois into the Dakotas. That area covered a large portion of the U.S. (Although the Cardinals shared this distinction with the St. Louis Browns, the Browns were generally less popular and less successful.)

The Cardinals adopted the modern baseball format, one of the first teams to do so. The St. Louis Cardinals franchise's roots go back well before Opening Day in 1899 when they were known as the Perfectos. Future Hall of Famers Bobby Wallace, Jesse Burkett, and Cy Young made history that day as members of the modern-day club.

The Perfectos stayed in first place until late May that year, but they finished the season with 84 wins, in fifth place. The fans stayed, and the Cardinals finally turned their fortunes around in 1926 with their first National League pennant -- and a World Series championship.

The Cardinals are among the most popular teams in the major leagues, with a rabid, highly-knowledgeable fan base. The term "Cardinal Nation," in use since 1939, is commonly used to describe, in aggregate, the Cardinals fans. Those fans come from the area in and around St. Louis and a large portion of the Midwest. The team is traditionally popular throughout the region. The team's overall success and St. Louis radio significantly increased the Cardinals' popularity over a large area of the United States before the widespread use of television. Bally Sports Midwest broadcasts Cardinals games on TV, with KMOX doing the radio coverage. "Cardinal Nation" remains a major term used in team promotion.

As the winningest of all National League teams (18 National League pennants and 11 World Series championships), the Cardinals never have received enough recognition for the distinction.

Nonetheless, the devoted fans of the St. Louis Cardinals are happy to say, "Go Cardinals!" year after year to root for their beloved team.

References:

The Ultimate St. Louis Cardinals Trivia Book: A Collection of Amazing Trivia Quizzes and Fun Facts for Die-Hard Cardinals Fans!

A Major League History Told Through Archive Newspaper Coverage (St. Louis Cardinals)

________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program today to share your content and earn money (it's free to join). JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Louis Cardinals# Go Cardinals# St Louis Cardinals baseball te# Cardinal Nation# history of St Louis Cardinals

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
925 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Ways to Make Money Online

There are various methods for you to make money online. Woman excited about making money online.Image by Tumisu / Pixabay. One easy way for you to make money online is through affiliate marketing. You don't need any particular skills or experience to get started. You only need a web browser, and you're ready to go. Many companies offer affiliate programs, and once you've signed up to become their affiliate, they'll give you links to track sales and commissions earned. You earn a commission when visitors click on those links and buy products.

Read full story

The First African Woman Billionaire

But Isabel dos Santos is currently fighting a battle in the courts to release a substantial amount of her assets frozen by the Angola and Portugal governments. Isabel dos SantosBy Nuno Coimbra — Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
55 comments

Don’t Get Hit By A Car Like I Did

Trust me. You won't enjoy the experience of getting hit by a car. Reflection of person running.Photo by Holger Link / Unsplash. I had the terrible luck of being involved on the wrong end of a hit-and-run incident. And my life changed dramatically because of it.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.

Whatever you're in the mood for, Washington, D.C., has a restaurant that will fit the bill. So, the next time you're in the nation's capital, check out some of the best places to eat.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)

The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.

Read full story
2 comments

What a Pithy

Some pithy sayings of mine that will (hopefully) make you smile and ponder a bit. 3 speak no evil, hear no evil, see no evil monkeys.Image by Dean Moriarty / Pixabay. 1. I looked for many years for the Fountain of Youth. When I finally found it, it had an ‘Out of Order’ sign hanging on it.

Read full story

Worst Mass Murderer Criminals in U.S. History

There have been countless criminals throughout America's history, but the mass murder crimes of some have been so atrocious they have caused a significant negative impact on American society.

Read full story
8 comments

Elvis Presley's Enduring Legacy

Elvis is one of the most recognized and influential celebrities. Elvis Presley singing and strumming the guitar.Wikipedia. Fair Use Provision. People know Elvis for his film and music career, but he was also a cultural icon and an activist. He became a symbol of the US in the 1950s and beyond due to his good looks, charm, and overall popularity.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art Gallery

This world-renowned art gallery is conveniently located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA.Gosscj at English Wikipedia. Public domain. The Museum's impressive architecture, setting, and notable art collection make it a popular attraction for local and international visitors.

Read full story
1 comments

All About Science Fiction

How much do you know about the popular genre known as science fiction? After reading this article, you should know a lot more about sci-fi. Alien being wearing space suit.Photo by Maximalfocus/Unsplash.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)

Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

Are You Prepared For A Hurricane?

You should prepare for a hurricane before it hits land. Devastation from Hurricane Charley.Image by WikiImages/Pixabay. Hurricanes are an intense and destructive form of weather. They're formed in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and can range in severity from tropical storms to devastating hurricanes. When a hurricane approaches land, people should take shelter in a safe place away from the danger zone. Hurricanes cause millions of dollars in damage every year and many deaths worldwide. Luckily, people have learned how to prepare for these dangerous weather conditions.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:

Read full story

America's Best National Parks

The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September

Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: An Introduction and Overview

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most well-known series of fantasy books due to its worldwide popularity. Set of three cover images for the 1960s Ballantine paperback editions of The Lord of the Rings, painted by Barbara Remington.The Lord of the Rings, Ballantine Books, Barbara Remington, Wikipedia, Fair Use Provision.

Read full story

Are These The Scariest Movies Ever? | Opinion

Are you looking for a good scare? Something guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine? That will scare the devil out of you? Well, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best scary movies ever made. Be sure to watch them all with the lights turned off and the covers pulled up to your chin.

Read full story

The Best Movies of All Time | Opinion

Here are what we believe are the best movies ever made. Characters from Star Wars.Image by Gerhard Janson/Pixabay. First of all, what makes a movie great? Is it the acting, the directing, the writing, the cinematography, or the music? Maybe it's a combination of all of these things. Or perhaps it's something else entirely.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy