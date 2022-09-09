Chicago, IL

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYDDG_0hoSB1OV00
Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay

Whether you are looking for a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza or something a little more unique, there are many options. Here are some of the best pizza restaurants in and near Chicago:

Edwardo's Natural Pizza: This pizzeria makes its pizzas using fresh, all-natural ingredients. It offers various pizzas, including the Classic Chicago Deep Dish, the Roasted Vegetable Pizza, and the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza.

Pizano's: This pizzeria makes its pizza with a hand-tossed crust, and the toppings include pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and green peppers.

Vito and Nick's Pizzeria: This pizzeria provides a truly unique pizza experience and is known for its giant, thick-crust pizza.

Giordano's: This popular pizzeria is known for its thick, stuffed Chicago-style pizzas.

Lou Malnati's: This pizzeria is another Chicago favorite, known for its deep dish pizzas with a crispy crust.

Pequod's: This pizzeria is known for its unique "caramelized" crust.

Uno Chicago Grill: This pizzeria is a Chicago institution famous for its deep dish pizzas.

Gino's East: This pizzeria is famous for its Chicago-style pizzas.

Burt's Place: This tiny pizzeria is a Chicago favorite, thanks to its creative and delicious pizzas.

Home Run Inn: This pizzeria is known for its thin crust pizzas.

Art of Pizza: This pizzeria is known for its Chicago-style deep dish and thin crust pizzas.

Giuseppe's Pizza: This pizzeria is known for its Sicilian-style pizzas.

The Crispy Crust: This pizzeria is known for its unique and delicious pizzas.

Conclusion

Pizza is a popular dish in the United States, and Chicago is known for having many of the best pizzerias in the country. Whether you are looking for a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza or a more gourmet pizza with unique toppings, there is a pizza restaurant in or near Chicago that will satisfy your cravings.

Terry Mansfield

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

