New York City, NY

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcSMp_0hnLim8G00
New York City.Image by hugorouffiac/Pixabay

Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:

Sea Fire Grill

158 E 48th St · (212) 935-3785

The review site Yelp describes the Sea Fire Grill as having "exceptional service and exquisite cuisine are the hallmarks of the Sea Fire Grill. With a raw bar offering chilled lobster, clams, oysters, and shrimp, a menu rife with seafood delicacies like basted Atlantic halibut, yellowfin tuna tartare, and Alaskan king crab legs, this restaurant is truly a haven for seafood lovers."

Luke's Lobster FiDi

26 S William St · (212) 747-1700

Yelp says Luke's Lobster FiDi's "menu is simple and pure; there is a choice between crab, shrimp, and lobster rolls or the Taste of Maine, which includes three of the aforementioned rolls."

Fish Cheeks

55 Bond St · (212) 677-2223

Yelp describes Fish Cheeks as "a haven for seafood lovers with an inclination toward Thai flavors. You will find an odd vegan dish or a poultry one, but the predominant ingredients are the bounty of the sea."

Lure Fishbar

142 Mercer St · (212) 431-7676

Yelp says Lure Fishbar has "delicious seafood and "has established itself as a serious seafood restaurant - with a good sense of fun (mini ice-cream sandwiches!). Salmon tartare, sushi, lobster tempura, steamed branzino, and beet salad with goat cheese ensure an evening of finely honed dining."

Ocean Prime

123 W 52nd St · (212) 956-1404

According to Yelp, Ocean Prime is "an award-winning modern American restaurant and lounge from renowned restaurateur Cameron Mitchell. With stunning settings, vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and steaks, and truly exceptional service."

Cull & Pistol

75 9th Ave · (646) 568-1223

Yelp says that Cull & Pistol is "a paradise for seafood connoisseurs. The menu proudly showcases an array of delightfully made fish, shrimp, oysters, crab, and much more."

Los Mariscos

409 W 15th St · (212) 920-4986

Yelp says: "A subsidiary of the much-loved Los Tacos on 9th Avenue, Los Mariscos is cut from the same cloth and serves a wide range of flavorsome Mexican eats. This restaurant, however, specializes in seafood and does a few unique dishes like their signature Spicy Shrimp Enchilado Taco, Especial Ceviche, and Estilo Ensenada."

Lobster Place

75 9th Ave · (212) 255-5672

According to Yelp, "Lobster Place is a seafood experience like no other" and has been "pioneering unique seafood experiences since 1974" when the restaurant "first brought live lobster to NYC directly from the Maine coast."

Burger & Lobster - Flatiron NYC

39 W 19th St · (646) 833-7532

Yelp describes the food at Burger & Lobster as "scrumptious and delectable, appealing to adults and children alike. Priced modestly, the lobster rolls at Burger & Lobster are beyond par. Your taste buds will be thoroughly tantalized, and you will leave with a mind to come back for more!"

Luke's Lobster Upper East Side

242 E 81st St · (212) 249-4241

According to Yelp, "Luke gets his lobster from father Jeff's sustainable Maine seafood company, making his the only roll traceable from the sea floor to your plate." And the restaurant's "signature lobster roll (chunks of lobster meat, a dab of mayo and a dash of secret spices on a perfectly toasted and buttered bun) has been named and voted the best in NYC by Mainers."

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St · (212) 343-3236

Yelp says: "Serving up a big city twist on New England cuisine, Ed's Lobster Bar is a must-try for seafood lovers."

Conclusion

There are many outstanding seafood restaurants in NYC, and in our opinion, you can't go wrong in choosing any of them. They all offer delicious seafood dishes that satisfy any appetite.

New York City is the place to be if you want a great seafood meal. Bon appetit!

