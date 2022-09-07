America's Best National Parks

Terry Mansfield

The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGfUa_0hlUyTt400
Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay

America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.

Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and Yellowstone are some of the most popular national parks in the United States. Yosemite is famous for its towering sequoia trees and stunning waterfalls, while the Grand Canyon is renowned for its mile-deep gorge and mesmerizing views. Yellowstone is famous for its geysers, hot springs, and wildlife, including grizzly bears and bison.

Many of America's national parks are located in the West, with spectacular scenery. However, national parks can be found in all 50 states, and each one offers unique attractions and exploration opportunities.

If you're looking for adventure and want to see some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States, visit one of America's national parks!

Choosing just 8 American national parks as the “best" would be hard. After all, these parks are scattered from coast to coast and include some of the country's most diverse and stunning landscapes. But narrowing it down to 8 is a fun challenge, so here goes:

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

This park needs little introduction. The Grand Canyon is well known as one of the most famous and popular destinations in the United States, and for good reason. Its vast, yawning canyon and spectacular rock formations make it an awe-inspiring sight.

Yosemite National Park, California

Another park that needs little introduction, Yosemite is world-renowned for its stunning landscapes, including waterfalls, granite cliffs, and giant sequoia trees. It’s also popular with hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

This park is a must for nature lovers. With its soaring mountains, alpine lakes, and vast forests, it’s an ideal place to explore the outdoors. And in winter, the park transforms into a winter wonderland with snow-capped peaks and frozen lakes.

Zion National Park, Utah

Thanks to its dramatic red cliffs and canyons, Zion is a favorite among hikers and outdoors enthusiasts. In addition, it's home to some of the most famous trails in the country, including the Angels Landing Trail.

Acadia National Park, Maine

This park is a hidden gem on the Atlantic Ocean's rugged shores. Its rocky coastline, pine forests, and majestic mountains make it a popular destination for hikers, climbers, and nature lovers.

Glacier National Park, Montana

This park is known for its spectacular glacier-carved landscapes and is a popular destination for hikers, climbers, and outdoor enthusiasts. The park is a mecca for wildflowers in summer, while it’s a snow lover’s paradise in winter.

Olympic National Park, Washington

This park is on the Olympic Peninsula and is a diverse mix of rainforest, mountain ranges, and rugged coastline. It’s home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the country, including the Hoh Rainforest and Hurricane Ridge.

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park has dramatic peaks and crystal-clear lakes.

Conclusion

The United States is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. From Acadia to Zion, these parks offer visitors a chance to experience some of the most pristine and spectacular landscapes on the planet. Whether you want to hike through a lush forest, explore a rocky canyon, or simply relax and soak up the natural beauty around you, America's national parks have something for everyone. So, if you're looking for a natural escape, add one of America's best national parks to your travel itinerary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# national parks# best national parks# America best national parks# best national parks in America# most popular national parks

Comments / 0

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
572 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Elvis Presley's Enduring Legacy

Elvis is one of the most recognized and influential celebrities. Elvis Presley singing and strumming the guitar.Wikipedia. Fair Use Provision. People know Elvis for his film and music career, but he was also a cultural icon and an activist. He became a symbol of the US in the 1950s and beyond due to his good looks, charm, and overall popularity.

Read full story
1 comments
Norfolk, VA

Free Admission to Chrysler Museum Art Gallery

This world-renowned art gallery is conveniently located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA.Gosscj at English Wikipedia. Public domain. The Museum's impressive architecture, setting, and notable art collection make it a popular attraction for local and international visitors.

Read full story
1 comments

All About Science Fiction

How much do you know about the popular genre known as science fiction? After reading this article, you should know a lot more about sci-fi. Alien being wearing space suit.Photo by Maximalfocus/Unsplash.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)

Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments

Are You Prepared For A Hurricane?

You should prepare for a hurricane before it hits land. Devastation from Hurricane Charley.Image by WikiImages/Pixabay. Hurricanes are an intense and destructive form of weather. They're formed in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and can range in severity from tropical storms to devastating hurricanes. When a hurricane approaches land, people should take shelter in a safe place away from the danger zone. Hurricanes cause millions of dollars in damage every year and many deaths worldwide. Luckily, people have learned how to prepare for these dangerous weather conditions.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September

Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: An Introduction and Overview

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most well-known series of fantasy books due to its worldwide popularity. Set of three cover images for the 1960s Ballantine paperback editions of The Lord of the Rings, painted by Barbara Remington.The Lord of the Rings, Ballantine Books, Barbara Remington, Wikipedia, Fair Use Provision.

Read full story

Are These The Scariest Movies Ever? | Opinion

Are you looking for a good scare? Something guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine? That will scare the devil out of you? Well, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best scary movies ever made. Be sure to watch them all with the lights turned off and the covers pulled up to your chin.

Read full story

The Best Movies of All Time | Opinion

Here are what we believe are the best movies ever made. Characters from Star Wars.Image by Gerhard Janson/Pixabay. First of all, what makes a movie great? Is it the acting, the directing, the writing, the cinematography, or the music? Maybe it's a combination of all of these things. Or perhaps it's something else entirely.

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:

Read full story
4 comments

My Odd, Funny Experiences Inside Movie Theaters

Usually, watching a film in a movie theater is uneventful. But not always, as I found out on several occasions. I love seeing movies in movie theaters. I always have. I've watched hundreds of films in many different theaters in many various locations over the years. That means I've devoured tons of popcorn. Eating movie theater popcorn is one of my favorite things to do. It's nearly impossible for me to watch a movie in a theater without eating popcorn to go along with it. It's just a magical combination.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center

Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)

Miami is a highly-rated tourist destination in America and richly deserves that ranking. With its fantastic weather, miles of pristine beachfront, and diverse culture, it's easy to see why Miami is so popular.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is a great place to visit for a summer vacation. Virginia Beach oceanfront.Image by Bruce Emmerling/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is an American city located in the southeast corner of Virginia. With over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA

One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.

Read full story

The 10 Best Science Fiction Movies | Opinion

Science fiction is one of the most popular movie genres. Star Wars characters C-3PO and Master Yoda.Image by Stefan Schweihofer/Pixabay. Since there are so many fantastic science fiction movies, choosing just ten of the best was hard. But we gave it a try anyway. Here's our list of the ten best sci-fi films of all time:

Read full story
7 comments

Earn Money Writing and Publishing Your Own eBook

Someone busy writing.Image by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay. You can write and publish an ebook, as many others have successfully done. Writing and publishing an ebook can be a great way to earn extra cash, and there are plenty of topics to write about.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy