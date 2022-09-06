Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September

Terry Mansfield

Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrFvg_0hjnlcP900
Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

To celebrate the many contributions of senior citizens to our communities, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, formally known as the Virginia Zoological Park, offers free admission every Wednesday from 10 am-–5 pm in September to seniors aged 62 and older. So, grab your kids, grandkids, and friends and head on over to the Zoo.

The Zoo is one of Virginia's most famous attractions, thanks to its many exotic animals and birds. It is located in a historic area of the city and boasts a beautiful English garden setting. The animals enjoy natural habitats that mimic their native environments. In addition to domestic animals, the Zoo preserves tigers, lions, zebras, rhinos, and many other exotic animals. There are also aviaries where several varieties of exotic birds roost and take shelter among the trees and grasses. Yearly attendance at the Zoo tops 650,000 people, making it one of the most popular zoos in America.

The Zoo hosts free children's programs during regular operating hours, such as animal songs, puppet shows, and games with prizes for winners. Children especially enjoy these after a long day at school.

General admission tickets cost:

  • Adults (ages 12+) $17.95
  • Children (ages 2-11) $14.95
  • Seniors (ages 62+) $15.95

In addition, the Zoo offers various discounts:

  • AZA Reciprocal memberships: 50% off admission
  • Zoo Member Guests*$2 off admission
  • Military* $2 off admission
  • First Responder*$2 off admission
  • Norfolk Residents* $2 off admission
  • All College and University Students** $9.95 admission
  • Norfolk PowerUp! Program *$4.95 admission

You'll need to bring and show a valid photo ID or proof of eligibility upon arrival. If you don't provide evidence of discount qualification, you will be charged the cost to upgrade to a Full Price General Admission ticket.

The Zoo provides free admission to:

  • Children under 2
  • Virginia Zoo Members
  • Individuals with an ADA-Recognized Disability plus One Companion can receive free admission upon request.

And don't forget: if you're a senior citizen aged 62 and over, take advantage of special free admission Wednesdays (10 am-–5 pm) in September. What a fantastic deal!

___________

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the Comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# free admission# senior citizens# zoo# Virginia Zoo# Norfolk Zoo

Comments / 2

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
494 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Chicago, IL

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)

Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.

Read full story

Are You Prepared For A Hurricane?

You should prepare for a hurricane before it hits land. Devastation from Hurricane Charley.Image by WikiImages/Pixabay. Hurricanes are an intense and destructive form of weather. They're formed in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and can range in severity from tropical storms to devastating hurricanes. When a hurricane approaches land, people should take shelter in a safe place away from the danger zone. Hurricanes cause millions of dollars in damage every year and many deaths worldwide. Luckily, people have learned how to prepare for these dangerous weather conditions.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)

Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:

Read full story

America's Best National Parks

The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.

Read full story

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy: An Introduction and Overview

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most well-known series of fantasy books due to its worldwide popularity. Set of three cover images for the 1960s Ballantine paperback editions of The Lord of the Rings, painted by Barbara Remington.The Lord of the Rings, Ballantine Books, Barbara Remington, Wikipedia, Fair Use Provision.

Read full story

Are These The Scariest Movies Ever? | Opinion

Are you looking for a good scare? Something guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine? That will scare the devil out of you? Well, you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best scary movies ever made. Be sure to watch them all with the lights turned off and the covers pulled up to your chin.

Read full story

The Best Movies of All Time | Opinion

Here are what we believe are the best movies ever made. Characters from Star Wars.Image by Gerhard Janson/Pixabay. First of all, what makes a movie great? Is it the acting, the directing, the writing, the cinematography, or the music? Maybe it's a combination of all of these things. Or perhaps it's something else entirely.

Read full story
12 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia Beach (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is world-famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Chef frying fish.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is a top contender for the crown if you're looking for the best seafood. The finest seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood Va Beach has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants:

Read full story
3 comments

My Odd, Funny Experiences Inside Movie Theaters

Usually, watching a film in a movie theater is uneventful. But not always, as I found out on several occasions. I love seeing movies in movie theaters. I always have. I've watched hundreds of films in many different theaters in many various locations over the years. That means I've devoured tons of popcorn. Eating movie theater popcorn is one of my favorite things to do. It's nearly impossible for me to watch a movie in a theater without eating popcorn to go along with it. It's just a magical combination.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center

Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area. Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)

Miami is a highly-rated tourist destination in America and richly deserves that ranking. With its fantastic weather, miles of pristine beachfront, and diverse culture, it's easy to see why Miami is so popular.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Best Places to Visit in Virginia Beach, VA (Opinion)

Virginia Beach is a great place to visit for a summer vacation. Virginia Beach oceanfront.Image by Bruce Emmerling/Pixabay. Virginia Beach is an American city located in the southeast corner of Virginia. With over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in Virginia.

Read full story
2 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Senior Citizen Discounts in Chesapeake, VA

One way to reduce the cost of living is to use senior citizen discounts. Discounts for senior citizens.Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images/Pixabay. As we age, one of our many concerns is whether or not we can stay in our homes and live comfortably. One good way to do so is to take advantage of the various senior discounts offered to people over 60.

Read full story

The 10 Best Science Fiction Movies | Opinion

Science fiction is one of the most popular movie genres. Star Wars characters C-3PO and Master Yoda.Image by Stefan Schweihofer/Pixabay. Since there are so many fantastic science fiction movies, choosing just ten of the best was hard. But we gave it a try anyway. Here's our list of the ten best sci-fi films of all time:

Read full story
7 comments

Earn Money Writing and Publishing Your Own eBook

Someone busy writing.Image by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay. You can write and publish an ebook, as many others have successfully done. Writing and publishing an ebook can be a great way to earn extra cash, and there are plenty of topics to write about.

Read full story

What Artificial Intelligence (AI) Means For Our Future

No single definition of artificial intelligence (AI) upon which experts have agreed. But in general, it refers to machines that can learn and work independently, making data-based decisions. Right now, AI enables self-driving cars and robots that know how to learn and do complex tasks.

Read full story

Review of Brad Pitt Movie 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt fights for his life in the action-packed movie 'Bullet Train'. 'Bullet Train' movie poster.Sony Pictures/Wikipedia. Fair use. Brad Pitt is back on the big screen in the new action comedy movie "Bullet Train." He plays an assassin who must confront and defeat five deadly adversaries in Japan while riding on the fastest train in the world.

Read full story
Chesapeake, VA

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy