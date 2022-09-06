Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September

Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors.

Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park). By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0

To celebrate the many contributions of senior citizens to our communities, the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, formally known as the Virginia Zoological Park, offers free admission every Wednesday from 10 am-–5 pm in September to seniors aged 62 and older. So, grab your kids, grandkids, and friends and head on over to the Zoo.

The Zoo is one of Virginia's most famous attractions, thanks to its many exotic animals and birds. It is located in a historic area of the city and boasts a beautiful English garden setting. The animals enjoy natural habitats that mimic their native environments. In addition to domestic animals, the Zoo preserves tigers, lions, zebras, rhinos, and many other exotic animals. There are also aviaries where several varieties of exotic birds roost and take shelter among the trees and grasses. Yearly attendance at the Zoo tops 650,000 people, making it one of the most popular zoos in America.

The Zoo hosts free children's programs during regular operating hours, such as animal songs, puppet shows, and games with prizes for winners. Children especially enjoy these after a long day at school.

General admission tickets cost:

Adults (ages 12+) $17.95

Children (ages 2-11) $14.95

Seniors (ages 62+) $15.95

In addition, the Zoo offers various discounts:

AZA Reciprocal memberships : 50% off admission

50% off admission Zoo Member Guests*$2 off admission

Military* $2 off admission

First Responder*$2 off admission

Norfolk Residents* $2 off admission

All College and University Students** $9.95 admission

Norfolk PowerUp! Program *$4.95 admission

You'll need to bring and show a valid photo ID or proof of eligibility upon arrival. If you don't provide evidence of discount qualification, you will be charged the cost to upgrade to a Full Price General Admission ticket.

The Zoo provides free admission to:

Children under 2

Virginia Zoo Members

Individuals with an ADA-Recognized Disability plus One Companion can receive free admission upon request.

And don't forget: if you're a senior citizen aged 62 and over, take advantage of special free admission Wednesdays (10 am-–5 pm) in September. What a fantastic deal!

___________

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in the Comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family if you'd like.