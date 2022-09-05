Are These The Scariest Movies Ever? | Opinion

Are you looking for a good scare? Something guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine? That will scare the devil out of you? Well, you've come to the right place.

Here are some of the best scary movies ever made. Be sure to watch them all with the lights turned off and the covers pulled up to your chin.

The Shining (1980)

This horror classic is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. Jack Nicholson stars as Jack Torrance, a writer who takes a job as the winter caretaker at the Overlook Hotel. He soon realizes that the ghosts of the past are haunting the hotel. The Shining is a terrifying film that will leave you frightened for days.

The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is a classic horror movie about a young girl possessed by a demon. Her mother hires a group of priests to exorcise the demon from her daughter, but things quickly go wrong. The movie is famous for its nauseating scenes and shocking finale. The Exorcist is one of the most famous and frightening horror movies of all time and may give you nightmares for weeks.

Jaws (1975)

Jaws is a thriller about a giant shark that terrorizes a small town. It's one of the most famous and successful horror movies ever made. It's responsible for creating the summer blockbuster film sub-genre and is still considered one of the scariest movies ever.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

In this slasher film, a family of cannibals terrorizes a group of friends. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a brutally violent movie that will leave you shaking in your seat.

Saw (2004)

This horror film is about a group of strangers locked in a room and forced to play a deadly game. Saw is a gory and disturbing film that will make your skin crawl.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

One of the first found footage horror movies, The Blair Witch Project is a must-watch for any fan of this sub-genre. A group of students go into the Maryland woods to film a documentary on the legend of the Blair Witch, but they quickly find themselves hunted by the witch herself.

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

One of the OG slasher movies, Nightmare on Elm Street, tells the story of a child murderer who invades the dreams of his victims, killing them in their sleep. The movie was so successful that it spawned numerous sequels.

Psycho (1960)

Psycho is well known as one of the most famous horror movies of all time. It follows the story of Norman Bates, a man with a severe mental illness who hides a dark secret. With its twist ending, the film still shocks audiences to this day.

Halloween (1978)

Halloween tells the story of Myers, a masked killer who returns to his hometown after spending years in a mental institution. He terrorizes the town's residents, particularly a young girl named Laurie Strode.

Conclusion

The best scary movies ever made are those that are both creative and genuinely scary. They use suspense, jump scares, and horror to create an enjoyable film-watching experience that leaves audiences on the edge of their seats.

We believe all of the films we've described above do a terrific job of scaring people and thus are well worthy of being called the best scary movies ever made.

But that's just our opinion. You may have some different scary movies in mind.

If so, what are they?