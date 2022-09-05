The Best Movies of All Time | Opinion

Here are what we believe are the best movies ever made.

Characters from Star Wars. Image by Gerhard Janson/Pixabay

First of all, what makes a movie great? Is it the acting, the directing, the writing, the cinematography, or the music? Maybe it's a combination of all of these things. Or perhaps it's something else entirely.

There are, of course, many candidates to put on a list of great movies. But there are some outstanding films that almost everyone agrees are some of the best made. Here are ten of them.

There are so many outstanding movies to choose from that it’s incredibly hard to determine which ones are the best of all time. However, undaunted by the near impossibility of the task, we’ve compiled a list of what we believe are the top 10 movies ever made.

The Shawshank Redemption

This film is about a man sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He becomes friends with another inmate, and they devise a way to escape. Full of drama and suspense, this movie is definitely worth watching.

The Godfather

This movie begins the generations-spanning story of a ruthless mafia crime family. It’s full of violence and action and is one of the most iconic movies.

The Dark Knight

This is a Batman movie that is full of action and excitement. The Dark Knight is a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

This is the first movie in a trilogy about a group of friends who set out to destroy a powerful ring. It’s a very exciting movie and well worth seeing.

Forrest Gump

This movie is about a man who has a very simple life but experiences some remarkable events. It’s a heartwarming movie that will make you laugh and cry.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

This is the first movie in the Star Wars series and is a classic. It’s about a young man who becomes a hero and saves the galaxy from the evil empire.

The Godfather, Part II

This is the second movie in the Godfather series, and it’s just as good as the first. It’s about the life of a mafia boss after he goes into hiding.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

This is the second movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it’s just as good as the first. It’s about friends banding together to try to destroy a powerful ring.

Star Wars: Episode V –- The Empire Strikes Back

This is the second movie in the Star Wars series, and it’s just as good as the first. It’s about a group of friends fighting an evil empire led by super villain Darth Vader.

The Silence of the Lambs

The Silence of the Lambs explores the story of a young female FBI trainee who faces off against deranged cannibalistic killer Hannibal Lecter. This movie is a psychological thriller that keeps you on edge.

Conclusion

Best-of lists are always fun but are bound to be controversial and generate strong feelings.

The best movies of all time reflect our changing tastes and evolving understanding of art. What we may think are the best movies of all time says as much about us as it does about the films themselves.

You likely have a best-of-all-time list that may or may not include some of the same movies on our list above. And that's okay.

So, which great films would you choose?