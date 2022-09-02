Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)

There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from

Delicious seafood salad Image by tove erbs from Pixabay

Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.

These are some of the best seafood restaurants in Los Angeles:

1. Water Grill : Water Grill is a popular seafood spot that offers stunning cityscape views. The menu features items like crab cakes, grilled octopus, and a variety of fresh fish.

2. Fishing with Dynamite : Fishing with Dynamite is a trendy seafood restaurant churning creative dishes like uni carbonara and lobster fried rice. It's great for celebrating a special occasion or a date night.

3. Catch LA : Catch LA is a hip seafood restaurant focusing on fresh, sustainable seafood. The menu contains delicious items like lobster bisque, blackened catfish, and bacon-wrapped scallops.

4. Fishing Boat : Fishing Boat is a no-frills seafood restaurant known for its cheap and hearty seafood dishes. The menu is extensive, with items like shrimp cocktails, fish and chips, and lobster rolls.

5. The Boiling Crab : The Boiling Crab is a popular L.A. chain specializing in crawfish and crab. They boil their seafood in a massive pot right at your table, and the atmosphere is lively and fun.

Santa Monica Seafood

A mainstay on the L.A. seafood scene since 1979, Santa Monica Seafood sources sustainable seafood from all over the world. So you know you're getting the freshest, highest quality catches here. The restaurant has a casual atmosphere and a wide variety of seafood dishes, including raw bar items, fish tacos, and clam chowder.

The Lobster

This upscale seafood restaurant in Hollywood is all about fresh, high-quality seafood. The Lobster boasts an impressive seafood menu that features everything from lobster rolls and crab cakes to steamed mussels and salmon filet. The restaurant also has a sizeable raw bar menu to enjoy some of the best oysters and sushi in L.A.

The Dock at Santa Monica

The Dock is a must-try if you're looking for a waterfront seafood restaurant in L.A. This spot overlooks the Santa Monica pier and offers stunning ocean views with every meal. The Dock serves fresh catches from the Santa Monica pier, so you know you're getting the highest quality seafood here. The menu features everything from tacos and salads to pasta dishes and seafood platters.

flow

This intimate sushi restaurant in Hollywood is a hidden gem for seafood lovers. Flow's menu features a wide variety of sashimi and sushi rolls and inventive dishes like the spicy tuna tarte and the crab and shrimp bisque. The restaurant has a cozy atmosphere and a hip, modern vibe. Flow is perfect for a date night or special occasion.

Conclusion

There are many great seafood restaurants in Los Angeles, but the best offer fresh, local seafood and excellent service. Our personal favorites are The Daily Catch in Santa Monica, Salt's Cure in West Hollywood, and Fishing with Dynamite in Venice.