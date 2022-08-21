Miami, FL

Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane Center

Terry Mansfield

Make sure you're well-prepared in case a tropical storm or hurricane hits your area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iyent_0hOUQvpB00
Hurricane Dennis hitting Key West, Florida.Image by David Mark/Pixabay

Miami's National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami says there is a 60% chance of a tropical storm forming by late next week in the Gulf of Mexico. If this storm forms, it will likely be named "Bryan."

Although the NHC says it can't tell yet whether this storm will affect the Miami area, the Agency is giving a 30% chance that it will do so. The storm could bring heavy rains and wind gusts up to 50 mph if it does.

As always, staying informed and prepared for any potential storms is essential. The Miami-Dade County Emergency Management website (www.miamidade.gov/emergency) has hurricane updates and information, including a checklist of items you should have on hand and how to prepare for a storm.

In addition, the Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management has a 24/7 hotline for residents to call with questions or concerns: 305-468-5400.

For more information on the National Hurricane Center, visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

hurricane projections for Miami and Miami hurricane forecast

A hurricane forms over warm tropical waters and can cause devastating damage along the coast.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with the peak occurring between mid-August and late October.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is responsible for tracking and forecasting hurricanes in the Atlantic basin.

According to the NHC, there is a near-average chance of a hurricane hitting the southeastern U.S. coast this year.

The odds are about one in four of a major hurricane making landfall in Miami.

The NHC predicts a 70 percent chance that a named storm will form in the basin this season.

Of these storms, there is a 40 percent chance that one will become a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger).

The track of a hurricane is notoriously difficult to predict, and the storm's path can change suddenly and without warning.

Residents of coastal areas should always be prepared for a hurricane, regardless of the forecast.

The Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management offers the following tips for preparing for a hurricane:

• Build a disaster supplies kit, which should include food, water, medicine, first aid supplies, and a battery-powered radio

• Create a family emergency plan, which should include an evacuation plan and a contact list

• Make sure your home is hurricane-proofed

• Stay informed by monitoring local news and weather reports

Hurricane season is well underway, so now is the time to prepare for potential storms.

For the latest Miami hurricane forecast, visit the National Hurricane Center's website.

