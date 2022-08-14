What Artificial Intelligence (AI) Means For Our Future

Terry Mansfield

What impact will AI have on all of us?

Networked AI robot.Image by HUNG QUACH/Pixabay

What is artificial intelligence?

No single definition of artificial intelligence (AI) upon which experts have agreed. But in general, it refers to machines that can learn and work independently, making data-based decisions. Right now, AI enables self-driving cars and robots that know how to learn and do complex tasks.

Artificial intelligence is not new, having been around for a long time. But AI only started to take off in the last few years. The reason is mainly because of powerful new algorithms and the explosion of data available thanks to the internet.

How will AI change the world?

There are many different ways that AI could change the world, but here are some of the most important ones:

1. It will make it easier for us to process and make sense of large amounts of data.

2. It will help us to solve complex problems that are too difficult for humans to solve.

3. It will enable us to create products and services that are more intelligent and autonomous.

4. It will help us to make better, faster decisions.

5. It will change the way we work and live.

Is AI a threat to humanity?

Some people think that AI is a threat to humanity, but there is no evidence that this is the case. There are many potential benefits of AI not yet explored.

The impact of artificial intelligence on the future of work

In a study, consulting firm PwC predicted that AI could replace 38 percent of American jobs by 2030. Although this may seem like a bleak future, it is essential to remember that AI will also create new jobs. PwC believes that the total number of jobs in the US will increase by 2030. So, what will the impact of AI be on the future of work?

AI will likely have the most significant impact in a few key areas. First, AI is going to automate many tasks that humans currently do. For example, artificial intelligence can automate the process of gathering and analyzing data, which will save businesses time and money. AI can create and interpret text to automate tasks like customer service.

Second, AI is going to change the way that we work. For example, machines now do many tasks that used to be done by humans. This means that workers will need to be able to operate and manage machines, which requires a different set of skills. Additionally, workers will have to be able to work effectively with and use AI-powered tools.

Finally, AI is going to change the way that we think about work. For example, many people believe that AI will eventually be able to do tasks that require human intelligence, such as reasoning, creativity, and emotion. We may need to redefine what it means to have a "good job."

While the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of work is still to be determined, it is clear that AI's impact is going to be a significant one. Businesses and workers must adapt to AI's changes to stay competitive.

Conclusion

As AI becomes more sophisticated, it will revolutionize humankind's future. With AI, we will achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and productivity and solve some of the world's most challenging problems. AI will also likely change how we live, enabling us to communicate with each other and machines in unprecedented ways. In short, artificial intelligence will usher in a new era for humanity, and we can only start to imagine this future's possibilities.

NOTE: The author is a retired corporate executive who spent over 35 years working in the information technology (IT) and services industry.

