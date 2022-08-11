The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Fried battered shrimp Image by weltdesign/Pixabay

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants.

The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.

You'll love Woody's Chesapeake Bay Seafood if you're looking for a casual seafood eatery. This restaurant is known for its affordable prices and fresh seafood offerings like Maryland Crab Soup and Fried Oysters.

If you'd like a little bit of everything, you'll love Humble Seafood. This spot has everything from fish and chips to crawfish etouffee. The restaurant has a large deck that overlooks the Chesapeake Bay, making it the perfect place to enjoy a seafood feast.

Visit The Crab Pot if you want a delicious seafood meal. The Crab Pot offers a wide variety of seafood items -- all cooked to perfection. Additionally, the prices are very reasonable, making The Crab Pot an excellent option for budget-minded diners.

So, if you want good seafood, you can't go wrong with any of the restaurants mentioned above.

However, although there are many seafood places to choose from in Chesapeake, only one can claim to be the best. That place is the Crab Claw.

The Crab Claw has been serving up some of the best seafood in the area for more than 25 years. They offer various seafood options, from fried seafood baskets to crab legs and everything in between.

What sets the Crab Claw apart from the competition, though, is their all-you-can-eat crab legs special. And, if that's not enough, they also have an all-day, all-you-can-eat shrimp special.

So, if you're looking for the best seafood restaurant in Chesapeake, the Crab Claw is the place to go.