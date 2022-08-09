The 5 Best Horror Movies of All Time: Opinion

Horror movies scare and entertain audiences by providing suspense, thrills, and chills.

Man watching horror movie. Sam Williams/Pixabay

These films can be about anything that falls within the horror genre, including monsters, ghosts, witches, werewolves, and slashers. They often feature scenes of suspense, jump scares, and gore.

Film studios have released many horror movies over the years. Among all these films, there are certainly some that are more standout than others. If you want to get very scared, here are what I believe are the five best horror movies of all time you should watch:

1. The Shining

This 1980 classic is often considered one of the best horror movies ever made. It tells the story of a family who moves into a hotel haunted by ghosts. Filled with suspenseful scenes and jump scares, the movie keeps you on the edge of your seat.

2. Saw

This 2004 movie is about a group of people kidnapped and forced to play a deadly game. The movie contains many suspenseful scenes and gore, which will keep you on edge throughout.

3. The Exorcist

This 1973 classic is about a young girl possessed by a demon. The movie is full of intense scenes that will scare the devil out of you (pun intended) and may very well cause you to have a few nightmares.

4. A Quiet Place

This 2018 movie is a new addition to the horror genre but has already become a classic. In this movie, a family must live in silence to avoid being killed by monsters. The film is full of highly suspenseful scenes and nerve-jangling jump scares.

5. Paranormal Activity

This 2007 movie is about a couple terrorized by a ghost. The movie is full of tense, suspenseful scenes and jump scares that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The five horror movies listed above are varied and eclectic. Each of these films is a masterpiece in its own right, capable of scaring audiences witless and providing hours of thrills and chills.

Choosing the best of anything is inevitably subjective and will cause many disagreements. The same is true for choosing the best horror movies. The list above represents my personal choices but maybe not yours.

So, if it were up to you to choose, which horror movies would make your best-of-all-time list?