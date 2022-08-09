Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Break Up

Terry Mansfield

After nine months of dating, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have parted ways.

Kim and Pete on InstagramInstagram

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had a high-profile relationship that ended with them splitting up. Before calling it quits, they dated for several months. Some reports state that the cause of the breakup was Kim and Pete's busy work schedules and geographic separation. Others say that the two had difficulties getting along. No one knows for sure what caused the breakup.

While the cause of the breakup is unknown, some speculated that the pair may have simply grown apart.

This is Kardashian's second high-profile breakup in less than a year, as she and her husband Kanye West filed for divorce in February.

Before meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, 24, was also fresh off a breakup, as he and singer Ariana Grande ended their engagement in October.

The star on "Saturday Night Live" joked about his lack of success in his dating life during an appearance on the show. The comedian also got candid about his mental health struggles, including his battle with borderline personality disorder.

Kardashian, 38, has been open about her own experience with mental health, specifically her struggle with anxiety and depression.

The reality star has three children with West: North, 5; Saint, 2; and Chicago, seven months.

Her breakup with Davidson surprised many, as they appeared happy together. The two cuddled and kissed in public on multiple occasions, and Davidson even joked about proposing to Kardashian.

During a "The Tonight Show" appearance, Davidson said, "I asked her to marry me at Disneyland," and "she said yes."

It's unknown whether Kim will address the breakup on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

What is known is that the two are now moving on. Kim Kardashian is back to being single and is spending time with her family. Pete Davidson is also single and is focusing on his work. It is unclear if the two will ever get back together.

