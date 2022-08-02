Review of Jordan Peele’s Movie, ‘Nope’

‘Nope’ entertains with its many thrills and scares

Theatrical release poster for 'Nope' Wikipedia

If you’re a fan of Jordan Peele, then you were eagerly awaiting his next movie, “Nope.” And if you’re like me, you were not disappointed.

Peele, the comedian who brought us the hilariously dark “Key & Peele” sketch comedy show, made his directorial debut in 2017 with the horror film “Get Out.” “Get Out” was an instant hit, both with audiences and critics, who hailed Peele as a prominent new filmmaker. With his latest effort, “Nope,” Peele again proves he’s a significant force in the ranks of creative filmmakers.

“Nope” is a sci-fi horror thriller that kept me on the edge of my seat the entire time. The movie’s premise is that a sister and brother must fight to protect their horse farm and their lives from a menacing alien presence. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun.

“Nope” is quite a different film from “Get Out.” While “Get Out” was a social commentary on race in America, “Nope” plays on our curiosity and fear of aliens in our midst and the high cost of pursuing fame.

“Nope” is a superbly crafted film. Peele has a real knack for creating unsettling, tension-and terror-filled scenes. The film is also visually stunning, with lush, evocative cinematography.

Peele does an excellent job of creating suspense and terror; the ending is shocking and satisfying. I highly recommend “Nope” to anyone who enjoys a good sci-fi thriller with a heavy dose of scares.

“Nope” is a terrific film, proving that Jordan Peele remains a major filmmaking talent. I can hardly wait to see what he does next.