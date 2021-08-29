List of great skate parks in Minneapolis you should discover

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Looking for a location to practice your street skateboarding? Or you want to get some training on a pump circuit in the Minneapolis region. Take a look at this list of fantastic skateboard parks to help you find the best one.

1. Familia HQ

Location: 835 E Hennepin Minneapolis, MN 55414

A massive indoor skate park may be seen inside Familia HQ. This skate park is suitable for a rookie to intermediate skaters. If you want to learn and improve your skating skills, this place is perfect for you. Everyone of all ages comes here to learn, and it is a safe environment for novices. Everyone is kind, and the atmosphere is calm and relaxed.

Take a note that this park requires the visitor to wear a mask and social distancing under restriction from CDC and only twenty people per session. This place charge only 15$ per session for two hours fourth five minutes.

2. 3rd Lair Skatepark & Skateshop

Location: 850 Florida Ave S Golden Valley, MN 55426

The City of Hopkins owns the Overpass Skate Park, which is run by the 3rd Lair. The Overpass, one of the largest skate parks in the metro area, opened in the spring of 2000. The park was funded in part by a $135,000 donation from the Hopkins Area Jaycees.

The 18,000 square-foot Overpass Skate Park in Hopkins is located beneath the Highway 169 bypass and provides skaters piano banks, fun boxes, kinked rails, and staircases, as well as protective helmets and pads.

3. Help Boardshop

Location: 7399 Bush Lake Rd Minneapolis, MN 55439

Help Boardshop indoor skatepark is a fun spot to ride and hang out with friends. It's the ideal place to learn to skateboard, take a skateboarding lesson, or practice your tricks with birch ramps and concrete ledges.

Help Boardshop not only has a skate park, but they also conduct skateboard competitions and camps during the summer.

