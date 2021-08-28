Clubs & Organizations in Springfield you need to know

SPRINGFIELD, MN - As more and more local organizations and clubs are formed, even a small city can become a comfortable city to live in. Especially if their organization runs well with positive people and a supportive environment. Like its motto, "we have a lot to share!" Springfield has a variety of local clubs and organizations that thrive on a wide range of expertise. You've come to the right place! We'd love to introduce you to the clubs and organizations in the city of Springfield, Minnesota.

1. Springfield Area Historical Society

As a result of its founding, the Springfield Area Historical Society (SAHS) aims to uncover historical knowledge about Springfield. Located on Central Street, the museum houses artifacts and records. Ten-dollar and twenty-five-dollar yearly memberships for families and corporations give annual support. In January and May, the museum is closed, except by Schedule a visit to our museum through calling 507-723-5396.

2. Springfield Rotary

Its primary mission is to promote education and raise money for local, national, and worldwide projects. At Tommy's Central Street Steakhouse, established at S. Marshall, Central Street, Springfield Rotary meets every Tuesday at 12:10 p.m.

3. Springfield Girl Scouts

Their goal is to provide females in kindergarten through 12th grade with enjoyable and safe chances to build self-esteem, independence, and collaboration skills. A unit is available for every age group in Springfield.

4. Springfield Boy Scouts

With the help of their friends, they hope to build character and maturity through learning to work together, camp together, and play. On the 2nd and 4th Mondays of each month, Springfield Boy Scouts gather at the Springfield Police Station at 7:00.

5. Springfield Cub Scouts

Aimed for boys in grades 1-5, this club instructs students in developing character traits such as getting along with them. A den leader and a den for each grade are assigned. There is a pack meeting on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

6. Springfield Community Theater

As the name implies, it aims to promote the arts in our society and usually meets first Saturday every month.

7. American Legion John Watson Post 257

Its mission is to raise money for local charities and to provide student scholarships. They have steak fries on the third Saturday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

8. Sons of the American Legion John Watson Post 257

Fundraising for student scholarships and other projects is the objective of this organization. They meet at 7:30 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of every month.

9. American Legion Auxiliary John Watson Post 257

Organize bake sales and prepare for various gatherings to raise money for local charities and initiatives. At 7:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

10. Brookville Livewires 4-H Club

4-H is a youth program that encourages families to study together and participate with their community in an informal, practical, learning-by-doing environment. It promotes the next generation to work cooperatively.

11. Burnstown Bustlers 4-H Club

Youth and their families can acquire new skills, have fun, make friends, and positively impact the community by participating in these programs. They want each 4-H project to be a family activity and parents to be active in the club.

Learn more about each club and whom to contact on https://www.springfieldmn.org/clubs-foundations/pages/clubs-organizations.

