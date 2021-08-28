5 Parks you can explore in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, MN - The park is one form of proof of a proper city. For every new park that is built, there will be an increase in the population. There is a saying that the park is the heart of the town, so it is not only a means for people to spend time, but it must also be maintained for its beauty and cleanliness. Not only big cities, but Pequot Lakes also has various parks in different corners of the city that you should know and visit. We've summarized it just for you below!

1. Bobber Park

Bobber Park stands under the city's historic "Bobber" water tower, right across the street from the Cole Memorial Building. Be sure to pay a visit to Babe - Paul Bunyan's Blue Ox and Paul Bunyan's lumberjack chair. For your convenience, there are picnic tables and seats available.

2. Gildner Park

In memory of Lester Gildner, Marcella Gildner donated the land for Gildner Park. At the junction of South Oak Street and Pillsbury Street, this park is nestled in the middle of a forested setting. As a result of its lovely forested surroundings, the idea was to maintain the garden. An outdoor book exchange box is located on the north side of the park. In addition, you'll have access to seats, picnic tables, and a charcoal barbecue.

3. Mayo Lake Nature Preserve

There are 67 acres of property in Crow Wing and Cass Counties that make up the Mayo Lake Nature Preserve. You may find it near the intersection of Hurtig Rd and 69th St SW. This site is protected by a perpetual conservation easement. It has a variety of vegetation types, including highland forests and lowland shrub swamps, among others. These areas encircle Mayo Lake's southern end. In general, the terrain is pleasantly undulating. However, there are some steep hills around the lake. On the site, recreational paths and management access are available.

4. Pequot Lakes Dog Park

The Babinski Foundation and Sheridan Wilson made a generous contribution to building the Pequot Lakes Dog Park in 2014. One Pillsbury Street, two blocks west of Patriot Avenue, you'll find the park there near the new water tower. For your convenience, there are two gated sections in the park as well as benches.

5. Sibley Lake Park

On his journey to Itasca in 1836, Joseph Nicollet, a renowned French scientist, stopped just in front of this overlook and gave the lake its name in honor of Henry Hastings Sibley, a famous fur-trader and pioneer.

Between West Grove Street and West Sibley Street on Pequot Blvd., Sibley Lake Park can be found on Sibley Lake. On North Oak Street, there is a launching boat ramp as well. This is the perfect place to take your family for a picnic and enjoy the day.

There are way too many attractions and parks to put up. You have to explore more on https://www.pequotlakes-mn.gov/.

