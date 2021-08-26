Three places to buy beautiful flowers in St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - Flowers, no matter what they're for, can make anyone's day better. If you want to send someone a flower, or if you need to send flowers for any other reason, these are the top flower delivery options in St. Paul. Scroll down for more information.

1. A Johnson & Sons Florists

Location: 1738 Grand Ave Saint Paul, MN 55105

Aaron Johnson began A Johnson & Sons Florist in 1936, and the shop is currently in its fourth generation. This company is still located on historic Grand Avenue in Saint Paul, founded almost 80 years ago.

This shop has an award-winning designer and one of Minnesota's largest flower collections. This store guarantees that you will be delighted with your purchase.

2. Studio Emme

Location: 2721 E 38th St Minneapolis, MN 55406

Studio Emme is a modern floral studio specializing in seasonal fresh cut flowers, custom bouquets and arrangements, and personalized wedding and event design.

They have been dedicated to delivering a fresh, modern approach to flower design that is subtle but memorable. Studio Emme maybe a little company, but they have a fantastic, skilled crew that is continually striving to meet the needs of their customers.

3. Ergo Floral

Location: 516 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102

Originally known as Fleur de Lis, Ergo Floral was renamed in 2019. This shop has existed on Selby Avenue for nearly 40 years.

Ergo Floral specializes in providing a neighborhood with fresh flowers, local artists, and magnificent botanicals, as well as workshops and fun events.

