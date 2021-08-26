The Certified Recycling provides mattress recycling curbside pickup in Summer 2021

Ready made/Pexels

BURNSVILLE, MN - Do you live in Dakota County? Here is good news for you. The Certified Recycling offers lower pricing from Memorial Day (May 31, 2021) through Labor Day (September 6, 2021).

You can call 952-894-1448 or schedule online your recycling pick-up on https://order.certifiedrecycling.org/ to request your recycling pick-up by following steps:

1) Download "Mattresses & Springs" and click the button "Select Options."

2) Select from the drop-down menu "DC PROMO 1st Piece."

3) If you have more recycling materials, click again on a drop-down box and pick "extra DC PROMO piece." You can add as many other parts as you want to recycle.

4) Enter the DCPROMO21 promo code at check-out, and you'll get a discount on your travel fee!

If you have any queries or problems, please call them at 952-894-1448! See the "Pricing" and "How it Works" sections below for additional instructions and information!

Certified recycling is happy to cooperate with Bridging, a non-profit 501(c)(3), primarily serving Twin Towns. It enables people to thrive in their homes through the provision of high-quality furniture and household products.

Every reused and high-quality mattress/box spring that you pick up gets given to Bridging this summer. Learn more about your services and activities at www.bridging.org.

About pricing

- $45 for 1st item

- $25 for each additional piece

- Collection fees are included in the price.

- No limit on the number of products or pick-ups during the offer time can be used.

Example: Billy Jo Bob is interested in recycling two mattresses and one box spring. The first mattress would cost $45; the second would cost $25, and the box spring would cost $25. That's a total of $95 for three large items recycled.

How it works

They will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and will practice social distance. Here is some other critical information:

- Your address will determine the timing of your pick-up.

– By 7:00 a.m. on the day of pick-up, all mattresses and/or box springs must be placed outside (no in-house removal).

- If it is raining on the day of your pick-up, we ask that you cover the goods (for example, beneath a garage overhang) to minimize excessive dampness.

- Items that are contaminated with bed bugs, either currently or previously, will not be accepted.

- Items tainted with blood or any other potentially harmful substance will be refused.

– They reserve the right to refuse anything moist or contaminated as a non-recyclable item.

For further information about the participating cities and townships, please visit certifiedrecycling.org.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.