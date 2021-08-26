The Public Works Department of Saint Paul now hiring for Snow Emergency Ticketers

Filip Bunkens/Unsplash

ST. PAUL, MN - Are you seeking part-time employment that will allow you to be available on call during the winter season? Snow Emergency Ticketing Workers are needed by the Department of Public Works for the upcoming snow season in 2021-2022.

Applicants must be available to work on short notice. These are temporary positions for on-call employment in the event of a snow emergency declared by the City of Saint Paul.

In the case of a snow emergency, tickets will be issued. Workers will only be dispatched to Saint Paul if a Snow Emergency has been proclaimed. The number of Snow Emergencies and the dates they occur vary from year to year depending on the weather; The job may include weekends and holidays in this number. For this position, there are no fringe perks.

We will be on call to respond to snow emergencies throughout the winter season, as the City of Saint Paul proclaims. During snow emergencies, you must be available to work one of the following shifts:

- 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (Night)

- 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Day)

The following are the critical duties of the position:

- Prepares and issues handwritten snow emergency parking tickets to vehicles that are not following snow emergency rules in the community.

- Assigned to a City vehicle ensures that it is operated safely throughout the City of Saint Paul and along specified routes. During a work shift, you will be getting into and out of a car several times.

- When it comes to issuing snow emergency parking penalties, it's essential to communicate with employees, towing staff, and neighbors, all of whom can help.

By the closing date, you need to submit:

- Answer the Supplemental Questionnaire and submit your application to the City of Saint Paul through their online system.

- Download and upload the following documents into the online application system, or submit them by mail, in person, via email, or by fax. (They will not accept zip files and web URLs; please do not send them. The maximum size of any uploaded attachment is 10MB.)

- The front and back of your legal driver's license, as well as a legible photo or copy of them (required). Color photographs or copies are desired.

The deadline for the application is on September 13, 2021. If you have any questions related to this position, please visit governmentjobs.com or send an Email to bill.awker@ci.stpaul.mn.us or call 651-266-9804.

