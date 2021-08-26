St. Louis Parks and Recreation open volunteer opportunities

Anna Earl/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS PARK, MN - The City of St. Louis Park offers volunteers the opportunity to support their municipal departments, which allows them to serve the community better. The COVID-19 epidemic has postponed or canceled numerous voluntary programs and activities. Here are three volunteers opportunities programs in St. Louis Park:

Westwood Hills Nature Center Halloween Party

Volunteers are necessary to assist the Westwood Hills Nature Center Halloween Party in its numerous roles on October 22, and 23 at 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Volunteering includes registration, games, costumes, and refreshments. Chances are also available to set up and take. Support this family-oriented event, which welcomes hundreds of guests every year!

Hydrant Hero

There are approximately 1,700 fire hydrants in St. Louis Park, and while firefighters clear snow from around the hydrants after a snowfall, they cannot always clean them all promptly after a snowfall. This is where you can come in handy. By volunteering to be a Hydrant Hero, you can ensure that your neighborhood's fire hydrants are kept clean from ice and snow in the winter and free of overgrown vegetation in the summer.

Volunteers interested in adopting a fire hydrant can do so at www.hydranthero.org. Make your selection, click on the "Adopt me" option, and complete the registration form. You can even give your chosen hydrant an individual name! Contact Assistant Chief Cary Smith at csmith@stlouispark.org or 952.924.2171 if you have further questions.

Beautify St. Louis Park

Pick up rubbish and debris from a park or roadway in St. Louis Park! This is a terrific exercise for individuals and groups of all ages. Volunteers can leave their bags in the garbage cans available at each park. Mail large garbage bags to Laura Smith at lsmith@stlouispark.org. Volunteers are encouraged to share photos on social media with the City of St. Louis Park (@stlouispark).

For more up-to-date information on the status of voluntary programs and events, visit www.stlouispartn.org/volunteer or contact Laura Smith, Wellness and Volunteer Coordinator at lsmith@stlouispark.org or 952-928-2847.

