Department of Human Resources Edina opens new job opportunity for Risk and Safety Coordinator

EDINA, MN - The Department of Human Resources Edina, Minnesota, opens new job opportunities for Risk and Safety Coordinator. The deadline for the application is by September 3, 2021. The office is located at City Hall 4801 W. 50th Street Edina, Minnesota.

The job descriptions

In this job, the risk and safety coordinator will be responsible for developing and implementing the City's Risk Management and Loss Control Program, including workers' compensation and property/casualty insurance for all City-owned premises and assets, among other responsibilities. City amenities, parking ramps, park structures, and liquor stores are among the properties included under this category.

The minimum qualifications

The position requires a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Risk Management or Safety, Occupational Health, Human Resources, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and experience, with a preference for five or more years of related experience in the Human Resources department. Capacity to collaborate and innovate to carry out and support risk and safety procedures. It is necessary to have prior expertise in leading training sessions. Applicants must also possess a valid driver's license or other documentation demonstrating similar mobility.

Desired qualifications

Additional required qualifications include previous work experience in a municipal or government setting and previous work experience in a facilities management capacity. Experience with property and casualty insurance, as well as general liability insurance, is preferred. It is preferable to have a Risk Management Certificate.

Knowledge, skills, and skills needed to perform successfully:

- Principles and techniques for risk management and loss control.

- Knowledge of the principles and methods of insurance underwriting.

- Knowledge of the federal, state, and local legislation, rules, and regulations applicable.

- Strong research, analysis, and talents resolution challenges.

- Adequate interpersonal skills to exchange and/or transmit information, obtain guidance, and maintain productive working relationships.

- The ability of persons from varied cultural, economic, and ethnic origins to relate and cooperate efficiently.

- Capable of maintaining the highest level of confidentiality for sensitive or private information.

If you are interested in this position, prepare all the necessary documents and submit them before September 3, 2021. For additional information about this position, please visit governmentjobs.com.

