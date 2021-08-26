Yury Kim/Pexels

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN - Hennepin County is reconstructing the West Broadway Bridges (County Road 81) in Minneapolis and Robbinsdale, in conjunction with Minneapolis Park, the Recreation Board, and the towns of Minneapolis and Robbinsdale.

It replaces three bridges and improves the link between Theodore Wirth and Victory Memorial Parks and Oakdale and Lowry Avenues (County Road 153). The construction began in April 2021.

Closure of six nightly intersections

Workers began placing bridge beams for the new southbound West Broadway Avenue Bridge (County Road 81) in Minneapolis and Robbinsdale on Monday, August 23, as part of the construction of the new bridge deck.

The installation of beams is a critical operation that necessitates the use of extra caution by the employees. Teams of workers will use a massive crane to install and secure 21 beams that will run the whole length of the bridge. Each beam measures 370 feet in length and weighs approximately 212,000 pounds.

Our plans call for closures at the Victory Memorial and Theodore Wirth parkways, Lowry Avenue (County Road 153), and Oakdale Avenue to complete the work safely.

The closures of the intersections will be arranged between 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to minimize the impact on traffic in the surrounding area. They will be in effect every night, weather allowing, through Friday, August 27, with an additional closure set for Monday, August 30, to accommodate the holiday.

Residents in the surrounding area should be prepared for noise from the crane and other heavy construction equipment during the nocturnal work. Crews will make efforts to limit noise to the greatest extent practicable.

Getting around the restriction

There will be a diversion for everyone traveling through the area each night due to crews closing the roads at night. Traffic detour routes will likely differ depending on the direction and method of travel used.

By following the diversion route, you will avoid encountering extra delays and becoming annoyed. It will also aid in the preservation of the safety of local streets for the individuals and families who live and play in the region.

The connection between Theodore Wirth and Victory Memorial Parkways

- 29th Avenue is a street in New York City.

- Pennsylvania Avenue (County Road 2)

- 34th Avenue in New York City

The connection between Oakdale and Lowry avenues

- Pennsylvania Avenue

- West Broadway Avenue is a street in Manhattan.

- Abbott Avenue is a street in the city of Chicago.

Grand Rounds trail users

- Trailhead for the Crystal Lake Regional Trail

- Abbott Avenue is a street in the city of Chicago.

- West Broadway Avenue is a street in Manhattan (city street)

- Oakdale Avenue is a street in the city of Chicago.

For updated information about the construction, please visit hennepin.us.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.