Depression symptoms have an impact on adults in the United States during the COVID-19 epidemic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - According to a new study conducted by University of Minnesota researchers, symptoms of depression are increasing while life satisfaction is decreasing among adults in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A review of national data also discovered that an individual's socioeconomic level, money, and education all play a role in their sense of well-being during pandemics.

During the initial peak of the pandemic in April 2020, the study discovered that:

Depressive symptoms increased, and life satisfaction fell across all socioeconomic groups.

During the pandemic, those with higher incomes reported fewer depression symptoms and have more life satisfaction.

Higher educational attainment was associated with a more significant increase in depression symptoms and a more rapid fall in life satisfaction.

According to Connie Wanberg, a professor at the Carlson School of Management, a higher salary can protect us from a loss in mental health during a pandemic situation like we are currently experiencing.

The analysis also discovered that those with higher levels of education had a significantly more significant impact on their well-being than those with lower levels of education. However, they are unable to establish why this happened to persons with a high level of education.

They hypothesized that persons with higher education are accustomed to having more excellent psychological and financial resources and that when these are challenged, their well-being suffers more.

In general, this issue impacts people's well-being, regardless of their financial status or level, said Betty Zhou, an associate professor at the Carlson School of Management.

The data for this study contributed by RAND, which was partially supported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

