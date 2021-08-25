Visit these top three art museums in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - It's tough to say which art museums are the greatest because everyone has unique perspectives and interests. However, to help you get started on your search for the greatest one, here are the top three art museums in Minneapolis that you should visit.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Location: 2400 3rd Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55404

The Minneapolis Institute of Art, sometimes known as MIA, is one of Minnesota's most comprehensive fine-art museums. Through the power of art, this museum has inspired many individuals. By acquiring, preserving, and making accessible extraordinary works of art worldwide, the Minneapolis Institute of Art helps the community.

MIA is home to approximately 90,000 works of art spanning more than 5,000 years of international art and culture. In addition, there is no entrance fee. It's free every day.

Walker Art Center

Location: 725 Vineland Pl Minneapolis, MN 55403

The Walker Art Center opened its doors in 1927 as the Upper Midwest's first public art gallery. Continue, which reopened in April 2005 with a new look, nearly doubled the size, and expanded indoor and outdoor facilities, allowing it to share more resources with its large audience.

The Walker Art Center, a centre for artists' creative expression and public participation, examines the issues that define and inspire us as individuals, cultures, and communities.

The Bakken Museum

Location: 3537 Zenith Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55416

The Bakken Museum has displays for both adults and children. At this museum, you can learn about STEM concepts that can inspire you and learn about technologies that improve the world.

The Bakken Museum has had a desire to instilling a love of science in people worldwide since 1975. Since then, the museum has a solid dedication to maintaining a world-class artefact collection, unique display experiences, and industry-leading education initiatives - both onsite and beyond the region.

